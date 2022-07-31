Google claims Stadia is ‘not shutting down’





No, Stadia is “not shutting down.”

In response to a new string of online rumors this week, Google promised it was “always working to bring more and better games to the platform.”

Let’s Play The Quarry PS5 Part 1 – CAN YOU HACKETT? Quarry PS5 gameplay.

“Stadia isn’t shutting down,” the company tweeted when asked candidly on Twitter if a shutdown was imminent. Rest assured, we are here for you, and please let us know if you have any other questions.”

Stadia is not shutting down. Rest assured that we are always working to bring more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro. If you have any other questions, please contact us.

— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) July 29, 2022 Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.Manage cookie settings

Wavetale then announced it would be coming to Stadia Pro at no extra charge, cheekily mimicking the original post that sparked the unsubstantiated rumors in the first place.

Other recent questions the company has addressed include asking if players can remove games from their library (“No news to share”). [that] Optional”), and whether the company is still planning to expand to Mexico or India (No).

In a trial last October, Google claims a 35% increase in click-through rates and a 70% increase in player engagement. Google rolled out a “Click to Play” demo on Stadia, allowing players to try out the game. Free for a limited time. Additionally, these demos can be launched directly from any compatible web browser without the need for a Stadia account.

Did you know that Supermassive’s slasher horror The Quarry was originally developed as a ‘signature’ title for Stadia?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/google-insists-stadia-is-not-shutting-down The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos