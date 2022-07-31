No alert slider, 150W fast charging and more: OnePlus 10T 5G details





The company’s latest flagship, the OnePlus 10T 5G, will all be available at an event in New York on August 3rd. As usual, some key details about the upcoming device have already been revealed: The OnePlus 10T is the successor to his OnePlus 10 Pro earlier this year. Considering we didn’t see the OnePlus 9T last year, it’s interesting to see the T series making a comeback.There was the OnePlus 9RT, but the R series stands apart from OnePlus’ premium his flagship. Let’s see what has been confirmed so far.

OnePlus 10T Launched: Camera System

Big changes are coming to the OnePlus 10T camera. Unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, there is no Hasselblad branding. The company confirmed this in a blog post and revealed other details about the device’s camera.The reason for the lack of Hasselblad branding has to do with cost. According to the post, OnePlus wanted to offer the ultimate performance flagship smartphone experience at the device’s price point of choice. Does this mean the OnePlus 10T will be cheaper than his OnePlus 10 Pro?

Still, the OnePlus 10T comes with a triple camera system, with the main camera being a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. The camera is equipped with both optical (OIS) and electronic (EIS) image stabilization. OnePlus says it supports capturing in 10-bit color, with smoother transitions between each color for more accurate and satisfying shots.

The OnePlus 10T also includes an ultra-wide camera with a viewing angle of 119.9 degrees and a macro camera. OnePlus cameras also come with a number of software features. Guaranteed. What this means for the camera results is something we can only see after testing the phone, interestingly the night view mode is limited to his main 50MP camera.

The OnePlus 10T doesn’t have an alert slider. OnePlus 10T Launch: 150W SuperVOOC Charging

The OnePlus 10T has a 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition. According to the company, the phone’s 4800 mAh battery hits 1% to 100% in just 19 minutes. For those who were wondering, every phone comes with a charger in the box. It also supports USB Power Delivery (PD) charging protocol, so you can use this charger to power other devices such as tablets, laptops, etc.

OnePlus says the 150W fast charging won’t compromise battery health and longevity, which is always a concern. After 1,600 charge cycles or about four years of use, the battery claims to retain at least 80% of its original capacity.

OnePlus 10T Launch: Processor

OnePlus’ flagship series typically run top-end Qualcomm processors. So it should come as no surprise that the OnePlus 10T will run the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform. This is an upgrade to the previous generation chipset that powers the OnePlus 10 Pro. In a blog post, the company also said the phone will come with a state-of-the-art cooling system that offers twice the dissipation capacity of traditional smartphone vapor chambers.

Launch OnePlus 10T: No alert slider

Yes, this iconic part of OnePlus premium phones isn’t on the 10T. The company confirmed this by saying the decision wasn’t made quickly or easily given that this is a global flagship. and said that they removed the signature Alert Slider.

According to the blog post, this decision has given the device much-needed space to add new and meaningful technologies that bring important advancements to the OnePlus experience while maintaining a thin and light form factor. This design change appears to give the OnePlus 10T a higher charging wattage, a larger battery capacity and an improved antenna signal.

By doubling the space required for the device charging the pump, the space within the device is limited to contain the alert slider. According to OnePlus, in order to increase the battery size without making the phone thicker, it had to remove the alert slider.

And if you’re wondering how much space this alert slider takes up on the phone, OnePlus claims it has a relatively large impact on the device’s motherboard area, which occupies 30mm.

The OnePlus 10T’s back glass comes in two colors, Moonstone Black and Jade Green.

