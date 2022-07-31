Google has done nothing about these extremely popular malicious apps, remove them yourself





Update: Five days after the original report was published pointing out all the apps listed below for all sorts of shady practices and hoaxes, Google announced that of the three titles that were still live on the Play Store, It looks like you ended up removing two in your last check.

While this is certainly a (small) step in the right direction, at least one malicious app (name remains unknown) is still available for download on Google Play after reaching over a million installs. means Nothing to say here… Original article below.

Another day, another very detailed report on the (lack of) Google Play security revealed a huge new list of seemingly legitimate Android apps that should really be avoided at all costs. Without being easily intimidated by these kinds of threats and (increasingly) frequent warnings, we’re looking at his fourth (!) batch of malicious apps published in the last three weeks. You can’t simply ignore what you’re seeing. The total number of potential victims in July that fall into the 8-figure region. Here are all the new apps you should avoid installing on your smartphone, remove them, and never install them again. & Background EraserPhoto & Exif EditorPhoto Editor – Filters EffectsPhoto Filters & EffectsPhoto Editor : Blur ImagePhoto Editor : Cut, PasteEmoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIFNeon Theme KeyboardNeon Theme – Android KeyboardCash CleanerFancy ChargingFastCleaner: Cashe CleanerCall Skins – Caller ThemeFunny CallerCallMe Phone ThemesInCall: Contact BackgroundMyCall – Call PersonalizationCaller Theme (com.caller.theme.slow)Caller Theme (com.callertheme.firstref)Funny Wallpapers – Live Screen4K Wallpaper Autochanger NewScreen: 4D Wallpaper StockWallpapers and BackgroundsNotes – Reminders and ListsPoco Launcher4K Pro CameraYouToon – AI Cartoon Effect Pista – Cartoon Photo Effect Water Reminder – Tracker and Reminder Yoga – Online Chat for Beginners to Advanced

How many different photo editors does it take to realize your camera isn’t that great? A great, well-reviewed, all-around keyboard tool from reputable developers and companies. There’s enough of it to discourage you from trying to find the ‘next big’ alternative? What could be better than downloading something called ‘Funny Caller’ or ‘Funny Wallpapers’ for your phone?

These are just some of the newly discovered malicious apps that should be removed as soon as possible.

These are just a few of the questions you’ll want to ask yourself the next time you’re tired of browsing through the list of the hottest and most popular titles available for free on Google Play. A little self-awareness and research can lead to the proliferation of old jokers, unauthorized subscriptions to fake “premium” services, hacking into personal information such as email addresses and phone numbers, and many other scams and tricks. It can go a long way in avoiding it. It costs money in the end.

Of course, no amount of research and care can prepare you for the occasional “super virus”. This virus somehow managed to gain popularity, garner solid reviews, and evade Play Store cracks for inexplicably long periods of time.

What is Google doing?!

Most of the time, we helplessly watch malicious titles like the one above infiltrate the Play Store and trick some users before cybersecurity experts flag these apps.

Unfortunately, if Google doesn’t even do this bare minimum and Joker-infecting, data-stealing, and money-stealing apps wreak havoc on more and more phones after security researchers do their best. there is.

No, I’m not going to show you the 3 malicious apps that are still available…at least until they’re removed.

At least three of the apps mentioned above (names withheld for fairly obvious reasons) are in such a situation at the time of this writing and have been proven guilty of various malicious money and data. It runs for free in the most trusted Android app stores, even though it’s been tested. stealing tactics.

All of these apps will eventually die, if history shows, but many others are likely to make a comeback, hungrier, more sophisticated, and harder to detect. I wonder, these are constant threats and you should learn to protect yourself and deal with sans who are waiting for a lot of help from Google. Of course, start by removing any flagged titles lurking on your Android device.

