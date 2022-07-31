Tech startup KETOS targets water safety and scarcity





For Meena Sankaran, who grew up in a modest family in India, water safety was an urgent issue. With that in mind, in 2015, after years of working as an engineer, I decided to create a A San Francisco-based startup, she founded KETOS. She started commercial deployment of the service in this her four years.

Meena Sankaran at Unreasonable CHANGE 2022 in Cheltenham, UK

Chet Strange

Water security affects how much water we have access to, she says. The amount of water used and its quality are closely related.

We spoke with Sankaran about her company, her goals, and what inspired her to start the company.

Please tell us why you started the company.

Water is a very precious resource, yet we take it for granted. People don’t give much thought to what happens when they flush the toilet or run the tap. And even in this day and age, we have not taken the best of what technology can do and applied it to the water sector. is one of the last sectors to adopt new technological solutions with respect to

Reusing large amounts of water makes it more efficient. Water safety is the yin and yang when thinking about water efficiency, and two sides of the coin when thinking about water management.

It is of utmost importance to understand that this is a resource that we cannot manufacture. must be preserved for posterity. And part of maintaining it is protecting it. For that, you need to know how to manage it. And to manage it, you need to be able to measure it. It’s basic. that is our job. We give people the tools to measure and understand what to do and what to do with the water they have.

Who are your customers?

Robotic materials science, data science, and IOT solutions could be deployed to provide real-time water quality intelligence to industry, farmers, and city operators, enabling them to comply with regulatory authorities and discharge safe water into the environment. I have. Changed behavior from active to passive.

Industrial customers include, for example, mining companies. As the demand for lithium grows, we are investigating how mining industries around the world are using groundwater and what happens to the discharged water. Water life cycle, water reuse, everything is important. How much you use, reuse and recycle could help you reach your sustainability goals. Can we help them reduce the amount of chemicals they use, the amount of fertilizer they use?

Irrigation in a field growing potatoes. Spain, Valladolid.

Getty

Industries rely on us for source control, treatment, pre- and post-treatment, and discharge. Measure water when you source it, when you run it, and when you drain it. A manufacturing system could have four systems in different locations, and the platform could provide information about all of them. What alarms and anomalies are there? It helps you do predictive maintenance and provides insight into what you can do, past and future. You can also do climate modeling for them. The more data we can integrate, the more intelligent and predictive insights we can deliver.

Take chemicals. Customers can save 12% to 15% on chemical costs per week. As costs skyrocket, it makes a big difference. Today they just take a sample, send it to the lab, and wait seven days. By the time they get the data, the data is out of date. If people can’t wait that long, they invest heavily to build an in-house lab, which is very labor intensive.

how about agriculture?

Water and food security are closely related. Farmers work with crops that consume a lot of water, such as pistachios and almonds. We monitor groundwater. Well water is one area of ​​interest. As climate change alters weather patterns, we are beginning to see how much groundwater is diminishing. That is, the concentration of water, the composition of water is changing. And you can tell them, for example, how much nitrates and phosphates are in your water and how much of that water is in your food crops. they are very efficient. This will enable us to grow safer crops and operate a more sustainable business.

Indoor AG customers were also very interested. They’re doing tests every 15 minutes and need to provide a consistent quality taste to their customers, so they need to know what’s going on with nutrient concentrations. can be used on a daily basis.

How will your customers access the data and what is your business model?

Data can be obtained by mobile phone or computer. Most operators prefer cell phones because they are roaming floors and fields. But executives looking at multiple farms prefer to look at web-based platforms because they see it as a network. You can view 50 sites and see which sites are green and which are yellow. The on-site installation looks like a large microwave oven. The robot is in that hardware and running continuously. So whatever water flow you want to monitor, pass it to the hardware.

Our business model is not about selling hardware. Our business model is to own, maintain and service hardware. By doing so, you de-risk your innovation. It also helps with the desire to do more testing. If we need to buy hardware and send samples, we care about total cost of ownership, so we do minimal testing. Do not test further as it is expensive as it charges predictable rates. And it got me thinking about the architectures that had to work together. They are thinking about how this will change sustainability in the next 10, 50 years. Can you be driven?

Please tell us how you came to establish the company.

I grew up in India with a modest upbringing. My father was a worker in a chemical factory and my mother was a housewife and tutor. I had probably 14 water-borne illnesses before I turned 15 because of where I lived. And it wasn’t unusual. But I focused on being an engineer and making sure my family had a comfortable life. Once I found them comfortable, I knew I had to change what I was passionate about. It built our confidence to create a company that represents that culture and what we believe in.

It has been funded for the last five years. Backed by ventures, a combination of Impact, Clean Tech and Technology funds has helped us. We have raised nearly $40 million in his funding and are ready to expand globally. Unreasonable CHANGE has been a powerful force in our expansion. We primarily sold in the US, but we were looking to expand into Brazil, Peru, Israel, Canada, and Singapore and Kuwait within the next 3-6 months.

We currently have 170 million data insights, monitoring nearly 13 billion gallons of water. But it is today lining the surface of the trillions of gallons of water that flow into wastewater discharges. My true vision is to prevent disease outbreaks. Can we have enough data to give visibility to everyone and democratize platforms around the world? Will we get there in the next decade? I believe we can.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/annefield/2022/07/31/tech-startup-ketos-targets-water-safety-and-scarcity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos