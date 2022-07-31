TikTok Music app could challenge Spotify and Apple





Given how intertwined music discovery is with TikTok, it wouldn’t be too surprising if the company launched its own music streaming app. A patent application revealed by an insider suggests that TikToks is working on just that.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, filed a trademark application for TikTok Music with the US Patent and Trademark Office in May. According to the application, the service will allow users to buy, play, share and download music. It also allows users to create, share, and recommend playlists, comment on music, and live stream audio and video. ByteDance filed a trademark for his TikTok Music in Australia last November.

ByteDance already has music streaming experience. In 2020, ByteDance launched music streaming app Resso in India, Brazil and Indonesia. Resso has some of the same features described in TikTok Music filings, such as creating playlists, sharing songs on social media, and interacting with the app community.

ByteDance uses TikTok to bring existing users to Resso. The Information reports that his TikTok app in Brazil has a button that redirects users to his Resso, so they can listen to full versions of songs they’re interested in. This is a move that helps keep users within her ByteDance ecosystem.

The information also reports that as of November 2021, Resso has over 40 million monthly users in India, Brazil and Indonesia. Earlier this year, Insider reported that Ressos’ monthly active users grew 304% in India alone between January 2021 and January 2022, while Spotify grew 38% across the country during the same period. Did.

It’s unclear if ByteDance plans to develop a music streaming app based on the Resso framework, or something else entirely. Just as TikTok had a profound impact on how social media sites operate, a music streaming app in partnership with TikTok could change the music streaming industry and force the service to adapt.

