Hidden Android code hints at another Google Pixel 7 upgrade





The Google Pixel 7 was first announced at Google IO in May, but we still don’t know everything about this upcoming flagship phone. gives another hint as to what is going on.

As reported by Android Police (opens in new tab), the documentation contains mentions of Hall effect sensors. This is a sensor that can detect the presence of magnets and is most often deployed to tell the phone when the case is closed.

As for the flip cover, if the phone knew whether the cover was open or closed, it could enable various useful features. Essentially, it opens up the possibilities for Pixel 7 accessories. This is a feature that the Google Pixel 6 series didn’t have.

details, details, details

The Pixel 7 may not be the biggest upgrade possible over the Pixel 6, but it’s worth noting that Google is thinking more about its next phone, as well as accessories and the wider ecosystem. is showing.

In fact, Google Pixel 6a’s software includes a driver for the Hall effect sensor, but there is no official confirmation from the manufacturer that the smartphone actually contains such a sensor.

All will be revealed at some point, presumably in October. Of course, we bring you everything you need to know when the Pixel 7 launches. In the meantime, expect a few more leaks and rumors to surface.

Analysis: Focus on Pixel 7

It’s been a rough few years for the Google Pixel phone line, but there’s a general feeling that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were the best handsets Google has ever announced. Or whatever Samsung cares about.

That means the Pixel 7 has some tricks to follow. We know the main processor will be a big upgrade. This means your apps will run faster and your AI will respond more fluidly.

There has been talk of some camera upgrades, but many improvements in photography and video recording could come on the software side. This, of course, is what Google has been known for with his Pixel series in the past. .

The smartphone’s display, on the other hand, is likely to be nearly identical to its predecessor, if the rumors and leaks so far are to be believed. .

