



As the world’s largest chip market, mainland China is an integral part of the global semiconductor industry chain. [Photo/Sipa]

‘China Fear’, Secret Desire to Counter Tech Rise, Behind the Move

The U.S. government’s $280 billion plan to subsidize domestic semiconductor manufacturing and fund technological innovation lies in Washington’s long-held free-market stance and undermines China’s rise in the high-tech industry. Achieving the government’s goal of countering it is very difficult. , an expert said on Friday.

Their comments suggest that the U.S. Congress this week approved the Chip and Science Act, which includes $52 billion in subsidies to U.S. companies that make computer chips, tax credits for investments in chip production, and funding to foster innovation. came after passing the Development of Other US Technologies. The bill will be sent to the President of the United States for approval.

Zhong Xinlong, a senior consultant at the China Information Industry Development Advisory Center, a Beijing-based consultancy, said U.S. officials have taken steps to legitimize legislation, including national security and addressing U.S. supply chain concerns. Because of the many expressions used, the most prominent behind-the-scenes actor in this law is China. Or, more precisely, fear of China.

Zhong said Washington aims to curb the development of China’s chip industry and return the center of chip production to the United States.

But such heavy subsidies to the US semiconductor industry would be a one-sided move that would disrupt competition and the entire global chip supply chain, Zhong said.

Bloomberg reported on July 18 that the law would bar companies from expanding semiconductor manufacturing in China for 10 years after using subsidies to build US factories, for example. The thing is, companies can continue to invest in China’s “legacy” chip manufacturing, but the definition of that term is open.

Such requirements defy normal business principles and force US chipmakers to limit their presence in China. This will reduce the operational efficiency of the global semiconductor chain and further exacerbate the protracted supply shortage of automotive chips. A tangible benefit for enterprises, Zhong said.

As the world’s largest chip market, mainland China is an integral part of the global semiconductor industry chain. It consumes more than 50% of all semiconductors in the world. According to market research firm Daxue Consulting, they are either re-exported or assembled into technical products sold in the domestic market for final consumption.

“Access to this huge market is critical to the success of globally competitive chip companies today and in the future,” said the Semiconductor Industry Association, a Washington-based group representing the U.S. semiconductor industry. I’ve said it before.

Bai Ming, deputy director of the international market research department at the China International Trade and Economic Cooperation Institute, said that while the United States has often accused China of “subsidizing” the domestic semiconductor industry, now it’s not just about taxes. He said that he has secured such a huge budget. Launch subsidies for the domestic chip sector. This is a blatant demonstration of the double standards we employ in our pursuit of technical excellence.

Bai said the US chip law may not deliver on its hidden goal of reshaping the world’s semiconductor supply chain. For example, the overall cost of manufacturing chips in the United States is not very competitive in the global market, largely due to high labor costs.

