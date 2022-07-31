7 Google Pixel settings you need to change right now





Part of the Pixel’s main attraction is the phone’s amazing software. As anyone who spent his 7 seconds on an out-of-the-box Samsung setup knows, not all Android experiences are created equal. Google’s clean and simple approach to Android is a big part of what makes the Pixel so comfortable to use. .

Still, while the Pixel may be perfectly pink from the moment you turn it on, Google’s smartphone software is full of hidden features and advanced options that make your experience even more amazing.

And whether you’re setting up your shiny new Pixel 6a right now or cradling your old Pixel model with suspiciously sticky feet, take the time to consider your smartphone’s most overlooked settings. , which can take your Pixel adventures to a whole new level. .

Grab your Pixel, grab a grape soda for good measure, and uncover some of your phone’s biggest Google-esque secrets. And check out my free Pixel Academy eCourse to discover even more advanced intelligence lurking in her favorite Pixel smartphone.

Google Pixel Setting No. 1: Friendly genie holding phone

Some of the Pixel’s most useful features revolve around Google’s great features available on the phone call front, but most of these elements are turned off by default and Google’s marketing is seldom emphasized. eh?

First and foremost is the Pixel’s incredibly useful Hold for Me system. The system automatically recognizes when you put a call on hold and offers to bear the burden. The system actually monitors calls for you and gives you a voice alert when a real (suspicious) human returns to your phone, so you can have a grape soda or a quick wink without worrying about missing it. You can

JR

But take your phone. It’s up to you to find and activate it first. Otherwise, that purple fizzy drink and funny, weird pastime will be put on hold indefinitely.

So if you’re palming a Pixel in the US, Australia, or Canada where this feature is currently available, the answer is:

Open your Pixel’s Phone app. Tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner,[設定]Choose. Tap “Hold”. Switch the toggle on the screen to the on position.

That’s it: waiting for the next rage-inducing customer service call, looking at your Pixel’s screen for offers to hold for you, rubbing your newfound powers in the faces of your iPhone-wielding buddies. Do not overdo it. right?

Google Pixel setting No. 2: Call interception assistant

Our spam blocking technology is second to none. It’s one of the benefits of using Pixel. (Seriously, ask your girlfriend’s iPhone-loving friends.)

But while the Pixel’s basic spam-blocking features are on by default, you’ll need to turn them on once to activate their magic in order to use your phone’s most advanced annoyance blocker. .

First and foremost, go back to your Pixel Phone app settings. This time:

Tap the line labeled “Spam and Call Screen,” then tap “Call Screen.”[不明な着信の設定]and[迷惑メール]then tap Settings[サイレント モードで拒否]Change to. next,[偽造の可能性のある番号]then tap Settings[自動的にスクリーニングし、ロボコールを拒否する]Change to. If you really want to go all out, also consider adjusting the private or hidden caller screening behavior. This allows your Pixel to automatically screen those types of calls to find out who’s calling and what they want before annoying you with a buzzing sound. Note that doing so may interfere with legitimate calls from clinics and other locations. So please use your own best judgment as to whether it makes sense.

Call Screen is available on Pixel in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the UK. If you don’t belong to any of these regions, don’t panic. Features that are not geo-restricted will be covered shortly.

Google Pixel Setting #3: Business Call IQ Booster

Spam calls aside, one of the biggest phone-related annoyances in modern life is unexplained calls from businesses. Are they calling for a real reason? Does it actually matter? Or is it a poppycock that wastes time and tests your patience?

Pixel helps you distinguish between junk and real. Just go back to those phone app settings and you can:

Tap Spam and Call Screen again. next,[確認済みの通話]Tap the toggle next to to switch it to the on position.

Now, whenever a “participating company” tries to disrupt your life with a nuisance call, your Pixel will display the company’s name and logo so you know it’s legitimate and make the call. You will also see the reason why you are (ex: You”) on your screen.

Not bad, right?

Google Pixel Settings Part 4: The Phone Menu Wizard

Perhaps my favorite Pixel phone feature is a relatively recent addition called Direct My Call. It’s only available in the US and is currently in English complaining, complaining, sorry, fellow international pixels! But if you’re in the US and you’re speaking something vaguely reminiscent of English, it saves you a lot of hassle and could be one of the biggest benefits of having a Pixel in your pocket. .

Straightforward and simple, Direct My Call senses when you’re in the hellscape of the corporate phone maze and presents all available options as tappable buttons on the screen. That way you don’t have to skip the typical tests of sanity and hear every flip option at every point along the way.

Then just enable it once.

Go back to your phone app settings,[Direct My Call]Tap. Then switch the toggle next to “Direct My Call” to the on position. Do a festive fun little jig, and the next time you find yourself in phone menu hell, be sure to check your screen.* JR

*The Joyous jig is optional, but highly recommended.

Google Pixel Settings No. 5: Your Best Friend Finding Business

One last phone-specific setting for your favorite Pixel product.

If you need to dial a business near you, Pixel lets you skip the steps of searching its name to find the number, tapping or copying it to return to the Phone app and be ready to call. .

yeah, forget that mess. Simply search for the business you want directly in the Pixel phone app and call one streamlined spot on the spot, eliminating steps and unnecessary headaches.

First you need to enable all relevant options.

One last time, go back to those phone app settings. Tap the line labeled “Nearby Places.” Make sure the main “Places Nearby” toggle is probably on. next,[パーソナライズされた検索結果]Tap the toggle next to to switch it to the on position. This allows the Phone app to reference your normal search history when looking for business results, increasing the chances of quickly providing the location you want. Finally, tap on the “Location Permissions” line to grant the necessary permissions for the Your Phone app to act intelligently.

One more down. Now you’re ready to think about the broader, non-call-specific Pixel features worth searching for.

Google Pixel Setting No. 6: Your Singing Superbrain

You know how a song feels when it’s playing, but you can’t for the life of you figure out what it is? (For reference, there’s at least a 70% chance it’s by Michael Bolton.)

Pixel helps by proactively identifying songs playing nearby and displaying their name and artist on the lock screen.

JR

To enable the feature:

Go to your Pixel’s system settings (swipe down twice from the top of the screen and tap the gear-shaped icon in the panel that appears). Tap Display, Lock Screen, Now Playing.[近くで再生されている曲を特定する]Switch the toggle next to to the on position.

While you’re there, toggle the toggle next to “Show search button on lock screen” to the ON position. This will give you a manual button on your lock screen to start a sound search if your phone can’t identify it while a song is playing (or if you choose not to because of the understandable Bolton overload). .

Google Pixel setting #7: Remember songs on demand

As for the Pixel’s ability to identify songs, we’d be forgiven for forgetting, but the phone actually keeps a continuous list of all the songs it identifies throughout the day.

Place a one-tap shortcut directly on your Pixel’s home screen for easy access to a treasure trove of Bolton ballads.

We return to the same realm of pixel settings where we delved into the Now Playing section of Display, Lock Screen. Do you see a line labeled “Now Playing history”? Tap it. Tap as hard as you can, Garsh Dhan! Look for the option at the top of the next screen that appears to add a shortcut to your home screen.

Tap it again and you can play all the songs your Pixel picks up for the day with just one tap.

JR

You’ve now completed the first set of smart pixel settings worth changing. We have a second set of great Pixel settings coming soon. In the meantime, join our free Pixel Academy e-courses to discover tons of cool hidden features and time-saving tricks.

