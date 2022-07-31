A design firm anchors at Dock 72 on the Brooklyn waterfront





Huge, a design and innovation firm, signed a lease for a two-story building at Dock 72 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. It’s that massive building for Boston Properties and Rudin, the joint venture developer of ship-shaped waterfront buildings that scream the cool factor.

The 71,000-square-foot deal on the top two office floors of Dock 72 is a welcome step forward for a project whose leasing efforts have been delayed by the pandemic after a previous WeWork deal of 220,000 sf. Boston and Rudin then drew a blank in a tough market until digital culinary hub Food52 signed a lease for his 42,000-square-foot space last October. The uniquely designed waterfront building has 675,000 square feet.

Huge will be relocating from 45 Main Street in Dumbo. According to the company, the new bargain will serve as a global experience center that offers employees and guests a complete reimagining of the traditional workplace.

That’s exactly the kind of tenant the landlord had in mind.

We designed, developed and programmed the Dock 72 to specifically appeal to creative companies that value innovation, creativity and reliability,” said Rudin’s EVP Michael Rudin.

Hughes global chief executive Matt Baxter said the company’s home at Dock 72 functions more like a clubhouse than a traditional office setup.

Located at the Navy Yard NYC Ferry Stop, Dock 72 boasts 35,000 square feet of amenities including a food hall managed by FLIK Hospitality and Danny Myers Union Square Events.

Huge was represented by Winter Stockwell in-house and CBRE’s Carla Chayette, David Hollander, Liz Rush and Ken Rupp. Ownership was represented by Andrew Levin of Boston and Robert Steinman of Rudin and the team of Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE.

