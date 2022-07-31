The Google Docs feature you’ve always wanted is now a reality





For over a decade, I found myself having to use Google Docs in almost every professional setting. There’s always been a few features missing like a thumb in a very flexible text editor. Little did I realize, however, that over the past few years, Google has been rolling out many of the much-anticipated helpers one at a time. Ever since I found them, my job has become easier.

Pageless formatting, document watermarks, and the ability to compare long and nearly identical documents? Are you kidding me? What was I doing without these? Check out the 4 features that every longtime Google Docs user should know to save me the headaches I suffered.

How to switch to pageless format in Google Docs

For many writers accustomed to the flexible formatting of Microsoft Word, one of the most frustrating things about Google Docs is the shift from previously page-based formatting to a pageless flow that better reflects the realities of online publishing. was not able to transition quickly to However, as of February 2022, you can say goodbye to page breaks and erratic image insertions with the pageless formatting feature in Google Docs.

1. In an open Google Doc, tap[ファイル]Choose.

2. At the bottom of the menu[ページ設定]Choose.

3. At the top of the new menu that opens, tap[ページレス]Select a tab.

in Google Docs[ページ設定]Below is what I see:

CNET/screenshot

how to watermark google docs

An important step for anyone distributing a document outside the range of known collaborators is watermarking the document. This is especially important if the document is to be exported as PDF.

1. In Google Docs, from the top menu[挿入]Choose.

2. at the bottom of the menu[透かし]Click.

3. A new pane will appear to the right of the document. Here you can choose the type of watermark you want to insert: text you created or an image you chose.

4. Click Done.

Here’s how to set a watermark on your document:

CNET/screenshot

How to Compare Two Similar Google Docs to Find Differences

When working with Google Docs, the ultimate frustration is trying to figure out what a collaborator has changed in the latest version of a long document after being handed a second document full of text. That’s it. But with one of Google Docs’ lesser-known features, he can fix this previously nightmare process in just three clicks.

1. In an open Google Doc, from the top menu[ツール]Choose.

2. From the dropdown menu[ドキュメントの比較]Click.

3. A new window will open. From here, you can select another document from Drive and compare it to the currently open Google Doc. You can also select additional boxes in the window to display comments from selected documents.

How to start comparing documents.

CNET/screenshot

How to insert bookmarks in long Google docs

Comparing long documents can be tedious, or worse, trying to remember where you left off while reading or editing a long document. Bookmarking in Google Docs isn’t new, but it’s one of the coolest little-known features.

1. In an open Google Doc, click your cursor where you want to place the bookmark.

2. From the top menu[挿入]Choose.

3. At the bottom of the dropdown menu[ブックマーク]Find and select

4. A small bookmark icon will appear in the Google Docs text where your cursor is. From here you can click the adjacent copy icon. Now the URL is copied to your clipboard and you can return to your bookmarks whenever you paste the link into a new tab or window. handy!

Google Docs bookmarks.

CNET/screenshot

