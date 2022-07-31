How the Metaverse Will Transform the Indian Auto Industry





Built on Web3 technologies such as VR, AR, NFT and Blockchain, the Metaverse is influencing new frontiers in the automotive sector.

The future of the traditional auto industry is in jeopardy. The outbreak of the pandemic, evolving customer expectations, and rapid technological change are driving a wave of disruptive innovation.

As incumbents are reeling from the massive disruption wrought by virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), another disruption lurks in the shadows poised to revolutionize the automotive industry. Built on his Web3 technologies such as VR, AR, NFT and Blockchain, the Metaverse is influencing new frontiers in the automotive sector.

As sectors from retail to real estate begin exploring the metaverse, the automotive sector is jumping on the bandwagon. Automakers and dealers are stepping into another realm of the metaverse to attract and engage digital consumers, leverage design and manufacturing technology, and take advantage of new commercial opportunities.

To survive and thrive in this modern world of mobility and the metaverse, automotive players need to understand the metaverse and what it means for the automotive industry.

Towards 100% remote auto retail

The Metaverse can bridge the gap between customers and dealerships by allowing customers to touch, tour and test drive cars in the Metaverse itself. Digital car showrooms will emerge across the metaverse, allowing customers to virtually explore new and used vehicles. Car sales in the Metaverse are like virtual showrooms. Customers can walk around the room, take a closer look at the car they want, and even spin around virtual blocks.

In addition, Metaverse supports online transactions using NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and crypto, so customers can buy their dream car online. This helps the purchaser and owner create or mint her NFT of their car to give it a distinct identity. A car owner can also create her NFT of her car number plate and later exchange it with other users. Metaverse opens the door to 100% remote and frictionless car sales.

build a new advertising avenue

With the advent of new virtual worlds comes the possibility of advertising. Contextualized as an immersive place of commerce, the Metaverse is already home to retail stores and malls. This represents an opportunity for automakers and dealers to reach the metaverse’s growing user base and create advertising alternatives.

From car brands to dealers, auto industry players are already exploring this new advertising space. Contextual advertising for automotive brands is now available in the Metaverse, allowing brands to tap into the untapped potential of this virtual marketplace and stay ahead of their competitors.

Facilitate collaboration across sectors

Metaverse pioneers collaborate with various industry players to efficiently design vehicles, test components, and build virtual showrooms. To accelerate the design process, efficiency, and materials sourcing, Metaverse allows designers to share vehicle prototypes with designers around the world in real time.

Players around the world can use AR and VR technology to virtually collaborate, measure performance, and fine-tune errors in real time. Additionally, the Metaverse provides a virtual space for testing and validating new vehicles, components, and technologies before launching them in the physical world. This helps businesses reduce risky and costly mistakes before making big investments.

Streamline supply chain management

The metaverse could be a game changer when it comes to supply chain optimization. From vehicle design to material procurement to manufacturing, the Metaverse and its technologies can be used to streamline supply chain management.

Aside from strategic collaboration, the Metaverse allows automakers to create virtual manufacturing units. Such virtual factories help manufacturers streamline production line layouts, speed up material procurement, and maintain inventory. Metaverse provides a robust simulation environment for conducting research, design, procurement, and testing in a safe and cost-effective manner.

Put the customer at the center of everything

When it comes to customer journeys and experiences, the automotive industry lags behind other industries such as retail and hospitality. The automotive industry is devoting all its efforts and resources to product innovation and operational efficiency, but the technology to deliver a superior customer experience is still far from perfect.

Today’s customers expect highly personalized, results-oriented and responsive service. The Metaverse can help automakers deliver these experiences by creating immersive, frictionless customer journeys. With car showrooms in this area, customers can browse and purchase cars from the comfort of their own home without having to visit a dealership.

road ahead

Although in its early stages of development, the Metaverse has the potential to truly revolutionize the automotive industry. With several players entering the Metaverse to build virtual factories, launch NFTs, and open digital showrooms, the Metaverse will eventually go mainstream. Players joining the Metaverse today are well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that arise.

