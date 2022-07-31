Israel wants tech companies to invest outside Tel Aviv





“The suburbs have unused potential and must be independent from the ‘Tel Aviv province’.”

According to recently released data from the Israel Innovation Authority, Tel Aviv is home to 2,383 high-tech companies, struggling to develop in this sector at the expense of neighboring cities to the north and south.

The government has set a national target of increasing the employment rate for high-tech jobs to 15% by 2026.

At the same time, it is developing a strategy to encourage the establishment of high-tech companies in what is known in Israel as the “periphery,” away from the county’s bustling center.

According to the report, Israel could benefit from investments in the frontier in a number of ways, solving the problem of labor shortages in the high-tech sector and providing a solution to the problem of diversity within the workforce. He emphasizes that he can

It can also benefit not only the city and its inhabitants, but also the sector as a whole.

This is key to equal opportunity and reducing social disparities in government, the report concludes.

According to Israeli authorities, “the suburbs have unused potential and must be independent from the ‘Tel Aviv Nation’.

Known as the ‘Capital of the Negev’, Beer Sheva is home to important anchor points such as Ben-Gurion University and university centers such as SCE – Shamoon College of Engineering, Soroka Medical Center and High Tech Centre. park.

However, there are still few startups founded in desert cities.

A major national plan may be needed to encourage, develop, invest and guide the establishment of tech companies outside the Tel Aviv bubble.

In particular, key tax incentives could encourage companies to leave the country’s center and invest on the periphery, The Jerusalem Post reported.

