Google Play Store update removes annoying ads and copycat apps





Google has announced updates to its Play Store policies for app developers. Hopefully, this will make annoying and intrusive ads and copycat apps a thing of the past.

Google announced updates to its Developer Program policies on July 27th. However, the changes will take effect on different dates over the next few months.

Various changes are coming, including health misinformation and subscription policies.

Many of these are intended to improve user safety or improve the experience of consumer apps. Currently, various apps appear in Play Store search results masquerading as legitimate popular apps.

Additionally, annoying ads are common in many free apps.

What changes should be made to improve the user experience on the Google Play Store?

After August 31st, apps will not be able to impersonate other apps.

“We’ve updated our impersonation policy to clarify that our policy prohibits impersonation of other entities or organizations. We’ve also added some new examples for app titles and icons,” Google said. said in the update.

In the policy preview, Google explains further.

“Do not imply that your app is not affiliated with or endorsed by anyone. Be careful not to use app icons, descriptions, titles, or in-app elements. may mislead users as to their relationship to someone in or to another app.”

This means that various mobile games and social media app tools are likely to change titles or lose their place in the store.

Regarding advertising, Google prohibits “unexpected interstitials”.

This policy does not apply to ads for which users have opted-in, such as viewing ads in exchange for in-app currency. The new rules also don’t apply to ads that don’t interfere with use or gameplay. As an example, Google lists video content with integrated ads and non-fullscreen banner ads.

However, this policy prohibits the following types of ads in apps:

Full-screen interstitial ads that appear unexpectedly, regardless of format. Ads that appear at the start of a game level. An ad that appears at the beginning of a content segment. A full-screen video interstitial ad that appears before the app’s loading screen (splash screen). A fullscreen interstitial ad that the user cannot close after 15 seconds of her, regardless of format.

However, Google says it leaves room for “full-screen interstitials that don’t interfere with the user’s actions (such as after the score screen in a game app),” which can last 15 seconds or longer.

The advertising policy will go into effect on September 30th.

Another change that this day brings is the need for apps that allow users to cancel their subscriptions more easily.

This change requires app authors to include the ability to cancel subscriptions or a link to the Google Plays Subscription Center in their app’s settings menu.

Read more: Snapchat launches premium subscription called Snapchat+

Feature image: Mika Baumeister/Unsplash

