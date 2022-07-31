Added weight to health cover





In a post-pandemic world, new-age add-ons help protect against wider risks

The COVID-19 pandemic has left the world and the insurance industry facing unprecedented health risks. In addition, for a period of time, digital insurance solutions were the sole operating vehicle. After this exchange lasted more than his two years, the pandemic-hit world was given an evolved, more sensitive face of health insurance.

Technological innovation and customer centricity have evolved health insurance into a more comprehensive and thoughtful service.

Most of the improvements in this area have come in the form of add-ons or riders that address policyholders’ most critical pain points.

Today, you can hyper-personalize your health insurance policy by choosing your add-ons wisely. Here’s a rundown of the most welcomed riders in the New Age plan.

outpatient insurance

Traditionally, policyholders could only claim if they were hospitalized and spent more than 24 hours as an inpatient. The problem with this approach is that not all illnesses or injuries require hospitalization. In fact, most medical bills usually include same-day doctor visits.

Root canal treatments, dialysis, diagnostic procedures, pediatric visits, or simply fever-related visits are all included in OPD costs. OPD spending accounts for more than 70% of his medical bills in India, and until recently these were all out-of-pocket expenses.

For health insurance to be truly complete, it was imperative that OPD costs were covered by insurance, and OPD Cover helps make this happen.

It extends one policy to regular doctor visits, lab tests, dental care, and more. The monthly cost of this insurance is usually as much as she pays for one trip to the hospital.

consumables cover

In the pre-pandemic world, we had to follow a list of 199 items not covered by the plan. This was a list containing items such as medicines, masks and PPE kits recommended by IRDAI. So you have to pay those costs out of your pocket. The system was overhauled during the pandemic as the cost of consumables began to rise and accounted for 20% of his medical bills.

This gave birth to the consumable cover concept. This coverage gives policyholders a true cashless insurance experience.

no claim bonus

As a policyholder, you are entitled to an NCB or No Claim Bonus. This is her bounty for going through a year free of insurance claims. It actually rewards customers for not getting sick during the year. Rewards come in the form of cumulative bonuses or discounts on premiums. Today, it is natural for policyholders to be drawn to these benefits and want to protect them.

This can be done via the NCB protective cover. This basically protects the NCB and doesn’t drop it if the bill is below a certain amount. It’s a win-win situation as long as your bill stays below the pre-determined amount.

medical inflation compensation

With medical costs skyrocketing, this also translates into higher insurance premiums. This add-on helps protect against inflation as it raises your base insurance amount each year at a fixed rate. This is determined by the consumer price index or a similar indicator of inflation.

emergency air ambulance

This cover protects you in the event of a medical emergency requiring emergency evacuation or hospital transport. This add-on allows you to use an ambulance that could otherwise cost a lot.

vaccine cover

The importance of this cover has been made clear by the COVID-19 outbreak. This add-on provides vaccination coverage for protection against diseases declared pandemics or epidemics by the World Health Organization or by central or state governments.

maternity allowance

It’s important for pregnant women to feel financially secure when welcoming a new baby into the world. We will fully compensate for expenses before and after hospitalization, such as ambulance charges. It also covers the cost of her newborn’s immunizations for 90 days from 30 days after birth (day 1).

These policies also cover several types of pregnancy-related complications, such as caesarean sections and neonatal care. Today, policy provides her with a one-year waiting period and a shorter maternity benefit.

The fact that most insurance companies allow cashless billing at all network hospitals is an advantage. Even hospitals that are not affiliated with the network can process refunds and receive settlement of insurance claims. This allows couples who are expecting children to focus on their health instead of worrying about finances.

Authored by Head Health and Travel Insurance, Policybazaar.com

