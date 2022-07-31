Essex bus company Ensign loses $10,000, bans Apple and Google Pay





The Essex bus company has changed how it uses contactless payments on its network as it says it has lost 10,000 people in the past three months alone.

Ensign Bus, which serves the South Essex area including Southend, Grays and Tilbury, has announced a ban on contactless payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay.

That’s as the company says it has lost 10,000 people in the past three months alone to contactless non-payment via smartphones.

An Ensignbus spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, following last Saturday, we will have to implement more contactless restrictions.

“Apple Pay and Google Pay (Phone/Watch) will no longer be available as described below.

“The more you dig into things, the darker it gets.”

Ensignbus (@EnsignBusCo) Jul 26, 2022

Due to an increase in contactless payment fraud via smartphones last week, we had to introduce 10 contactless limits.

This means that Ensign buses will still accept contactless bank card payments, but with a limit of 10.

In response to customers, the spokesperson added:

“There are cases where CCTV has been used, but the scale and time lapse of the problem is not that simple.

“British banks and certain other banks only cover transactions up to 10.

“Apple Pay and Google Pay fraud is a bit more complicated and there is absolutely no chance of getting your money back.”

