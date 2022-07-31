I need to improve my productivity and focus





Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage at the annual Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif., May 8, 2018.

Stephen Lam | Reuters

Google is launching a new initiative called the “Simplicity Sprint” to improve efficiency and empower employees in an uncertain economic environment.

According to attendees and relevant internal documents seen by CNBC, Alphabet held its usual all hands last Wednesday, with employees expressing concerns over the layoffs and CEO Sundar Pichai asking employees for their input. The tone was somewhat urgent. His CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, told employees at a conference:

I wanted to provide some additional context following the earnings results. We also wanted to ask for your help, Pichai opened by referring to the company’s second-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. “It is clear that we are facing a challenging macro environment with further uncertainty ahead.”

He said, “There’s a real concern that our overall productivity isn’t at the level we need it to be for the people we have.” , asked us to help create a product-focused, customer-focused culture that minimizes distractions and really raises the bar for both product excellence and productivity. should think of a way.

That comes after the company reported lower-than-expected earnings and earnings for the second straight quarter on Tuesday. Quarterly revenue growth slowed to 13% from 62% a year earlier, when the company benefited from its post-pandemic reopening and increased consumer spending. CFO Ruth Porat said she expects some of the challenges to continue for the foreseeable future, but said the company has not provided formal guidance.

It also comes after Pichai recently announced it would slow its pace of hiring and investment through 2023, asking employees to work with more urgency and hunger than sunny days. ”

simple sprint

Pichai said at the company’s all-hands meeting on Wednesday, he looks forward to working with more than 170,000 full-time employees.

To that end, Pichai introduced the “Simplicity Sprint” initiative to crowdsource ideas to accelerate product development. “Sprint” is a term often used in software development and tech startups to describe a short, focused push towards a common goal.

Pichai said the company is keeping the floor open for employees to share ideas until Aug. 15, and will ask if management can get in touch with them if they have any follow-up questions. I am conducting an investigation.

It’s an attempt by the company to get better results faster,” Pichai said at the conference.

The survey questions asked: What can help you work more clearly and efficiently to serve your users and customers? Where can you remove speed bumps to get better results faster? Do you need to? How can you grow leaner, stay entrepreneurial and focused?

The request comes as the company seeks to ease tensions between employees and executives after an annual Googlegeist survey found employees rated particularly poorly on pay, promotions and performance. is also done.

Prabhakar Raghavan, an executive at the time, highlighted a 7% drop in opinion about Google’s business conduct, writing that this means more attention needs to be paid to overthrowing bureaucracy. , and other areas.

In May, the company said it would overhaul its performance review process and hoped to cut down on bureaucracy around compensation and raises, while bringing about salary increases.

some anxiety

At Wednesday’s all-hands meeting, management addressed employee concerns about possible layoffs. One of his top-rated questions was the layoffs, in light of Sundars’ statement that “sharpening Google’s focus means consolidating overlapping investments and streamlining processes.” should be expected?

Pichai took this question to Google’s Chief People Officer, Fiona Cicconi.

Cicconi said the company is still hiring and has no current plans for layoffs, but didn’t rule it out.

I was asking my team to be more focused and efficient and wondering what that meant as a company. While we are uncertain about future economic conditions, we have no plans to reduce headcount across Google at this time. ”

She also said, “I really understand there is some trepidation about this based on what I’ve heard from other companies and what they’re doing. Cicconi said it was hiring. She told employees to remember it was the biggest hiring year yet in the company’s history.

In the second quarter, Alphabet said its headcount increased 21% to 174,014 full-time employees from 144,056 a year earlier. But the company last month said it would slow its pace of hiring and investment through 2023, and CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo to employees, “We are not immune to economic headwinds.”

Pichai repeatedly referred to broader economic headwinds. If you want to know what’s going on outside, you’re probably reading the news, but people using his Google services in businesses are facing their own challenges right now.

