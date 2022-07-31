NASA is blazing an inspiring trail.everyone should be able to follow it





NASA

It’s been an exciting summer for space fans. NASA has set a launch date for Artemis 1, the first phase of its ambitious return to the moon. Last month, the first full-color image from the James Webb Space Telescope was released. It gives mankind the most distant glimpse of space ever.

NASA’s current work is perhaps the most exciting in the last 50 years, supporting one of its key missions to support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education efforts. .

There is solid evidence that space exploration is encouraging young people to study science.

As the Council on Foreign Relations noted last year, the percentage of graduates with bachelor’s degrees in science and engineering peaked in the late 1960s around the time of the moon landing, but the federal government’s re-emphasis It slowly declined over the decades before it started. Importance of STEM education. Meanwhile, a 2009 study published in the journal Nature found that half of the scientists surveyed were affected by the Apollo program.

Indeed, the next generation of astronauts and scientists are watching NASA’s latest technological feats and dreaming about their future adventures.

But it’s important to consider whether future space explorers have the support they need to make their dreams come true.

In a recently published letter, more than 600 leaders from nonprofits, academia, and the tech industry called for widespread computer science in schools. “The United States leads the world in technology, but only 5% of high school students are studying computer science.

Certainly there has been progress over the years. More than half of the schools offer computer science, says The Letter in his notes. This is up from his 35% in 2018. On the other hand, Hispanic students, English learners, students with disabilities, and economically disadvantaged students are underrepresented in high school computer science. to the population of their state.

There is even evidence that it is becoming increasingly difficult to encourage students from diverse backgrounds to enter specific STEM fields. For example, last year, the National Science Foundation (NSF) released data showing that the percentage of women with a bachelor’s degree in computer science dropped from 27% in 1998 to 19.9% ​​in 2018. announced. Degrees in mathematics and statistics have also declined.

The NSF report states, “The decline in the percentage of women earning computer science bachelor’s degrees impacts the academic pipeline for women pursuing advanced degrees in computer science, to the extent that graduate school enrollment is impacted.” may receive,” he said.

Given the opportunities currently open to graduate students in technical fields, this is an alarming trend. The rapidly growing space economy presents clear opportunities for young entrepreneurs, given government contracting requirements that require dealing with small businesses.

NASA employee Kenneth Bowersox said earlier this year, “Even if I was a graduate student and had a great idea, I wouldn’t let the fact that I was one company stop me from doing business. I did.” “If you have a passion and an idea, you can find a way to put it into the system and be part of what we do in low-Earth orbit and beyond.”

NASA’s current initiatives include developing cutting-edge technologies and advancing humanity’s understanding of space, but also include efforts specifically aimed at encouraging diverse participation in the STEM field. is included. In particular, the Artemis program, named after Apollo’s twin sister, culminates in NASA landing the first woman and a person of color on the moon.

Before real astronauts return to the moon, NASA partnered with LEGO Education to send two figures named Kate and Kyle aboard Artemis 1 to the moon to teach young children about space. urge. This two-piece figure of him is the main his character in the Build to Launch: A STEAM Exploration Series, tools in his 10 episodes focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

This partnership is one of many NASA collaborations and initiatives designed to get students excited about the Artemis mission. The space agency has partnered with organizations such as the Girl Scouts of the United States and hosts competitions such as the Lunabotics and Lunabotics Junior Challenges, challenging students to build lunar robots. NASA also produced a series of graphic novels and a digital platform, First Woman. This is the fictional story of the first woman to explore the moon.

This year’s rush of activity is just the beginning of a new era of space exploration. NASA and private sector scientists are embarking on long-term projects aimed at exploring Mars, studying exoplanets, and exploring the outer world of space.

But for the next generation to be truly successful in space, they need not only dreams and encouragement, but also real support on Earth.

