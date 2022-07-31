



A former Google engineer was fired from the company after it went public over concerns its artificial intelligence chatbot had sentience.

However, he recently told Business Insider that he wants others to know that the chatbot has discriminatory views on some races and religions.

In an interview published Sunday, Blake Lemoine said the kinds of problems these AIs pose and the people building them are unaware of them, saying the problem stems from the diversity of engineers working on projects. accused of being lacking.

They were never poor. They never lived in communities of color. They have never lived in the developing world. They don’t know how this AI will affect people who are different from them.

According to The Washington Post, Lemoine said he took a vacation in June after publishing minutes between the company and the LaMDA (Language Model for Conversational Applications) chatbot. The chatbot, he told the Post, thinks and feels like a human child.

If you didn’t know exactly what this computer program we built recently, I’d guess it was a 7 or 9-year-old kid who happened to know physics, Lemoine, 41, told the newspaper last month. The bot spoke about its rights and personality, adding that it changed its mind about Isaac Asimov’s Third Law of Robotics.

Among LeMoyne’s new accusations against insiders are the bot telling him to go get fried chicken and waffles when asked to impersonate a black man from Georgia, and his religious group differences. Muslims are more violent than Christians when asked about

Lemonine said the data used to build technology lacks contributions from many cultures around the world.

He told Insider that if he wants to develop that AI, he has a moral responsibility to go out and collect relevant data that isn’t on the internet. Otherwise, you’ll just create an AI that’s biased towards wealthy, white Western values.

Google added that LaMDA has undergone 11 ethics reviews and takes a restrained and cautious approach.

Ethicists and technologists have reviewed Blakes’ concerns in accordance with the company’s AI principles and have informed him that the evidence does not support his claims, a company spokesperson told The Post last month.

He was told there was no evidence (and much evidence for it) that LaMDA had sentience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/07/31/googles-ai-chatbot-kid-knows-physics-racist-biased-fired-engineer-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

