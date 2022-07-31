Egyptian Startup Leverages Technology to Innovate in Food Sector





The Egyptian start-up operates primarily offline to drive business growth in the local and regional food sector, which is in dire need of digitization to increase efficiency, productivity and reduce costs. and rely on digital solutions.

The ultra-fast delivery model is still a relatively new concept in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, said Yasmin Abdel Karim, co-founder of on-demand logistics and delivery startup Yara Fer Secca (YFS). increase.

Present in Southeast Asia and Latin America, but not yet reflected in Africa and MENA.So it’s a very exciting market. [for us and investors alike]she told PYMNTS in an interview.

Launched in early 2020, the business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) startup will leverage a network of mini-warehouses to enable businesses such as e-commerce companies, supermarkets and pharmacies to sell to their customers. and fills that gap. dark shop.

So far, YFS has been rapidly gaining ground in the enterprise. To date, the company has completed more than 2 million of his deliveries through his network of 1,000 active motorcycle and van drivers and is currently operating in his five cities in Egypt (Cairo, Giza and Alexandria). , Mansoura and Tanta).

Another example of an Egyptian startup blazing a new trail in MENA’s food sector is Cairo-based cloud kitchen service provider The Food Lab, which offers access to a managed shared dark kitchen to We help budding restaurateurs minimize costs, increase margins and improve operational efficiency.

According to Ahmed Osman, CEO and co-founder of The Food Labs, the costs of third-party aggregators, which are often between 25% and 30%, are very high, allowing restaurants to operate on margins of as little as 0% to 5%. away This will discourage potential business owners and operators from entering the food business, he said, as it takes time to reach breakeven.

But from 0% to 5% profit margins, Osman told PYMNTS, enterprise customers can earn 15% to 20% without incurring capital expenditures and associated risks. Sell, I’ll take my cut. If you don’t sell, I don’t get paid a cut.

And earlier this year, Cartona, an Egyptian B2B e-commerce marketplace for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space, partnered with multinational consumer goods company Unilever to bring retailers, suppliers and distributors to the B2B marketplace. I helped increase the number of merchants.

The retail tech company, which raised $12 million in Series A funding last month, will operate mostly offline in the country as part of a broader plan to disrupt the $120 billion Egyptian retail market, according to a PYMNTS report. We aim to digitize the existing trading system.

this cooperation [with Unilever] Cartona CEO Mahmoud Talaat said both parties will be able to offer unique solutions that will revolutionize Egypt’s traditional trade and expand its potential user base across various administrative districts. said.

New PYMNTS Survey Finds 3 in 4 Consumers Have Strong Demand for Super Apps

Summary: A new study from PYMNTS, The Super App Shift: How Consumers Want To Save, Shop And Spend In The Connected Economy (in collaboration with PayPal), found 9,904 consumers across Australia, Germany, the UK and the US. We analyzed the responses from and showed a strong demand for a single multi-functional super-app rather than using dozens of separate apps.

