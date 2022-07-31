Google Pixel 6a owners report that any fingerprint can unlock the phone





The new Google Pixel 6a is the company’s more affordable smartphone and offers broad appeal for its price. There is an excellent alternative.

Estimated reading time: 0 minutes

But now you may have concerns about the Google Pixel 6a’s fingerprint security. According to 9to5 Google, users in India have reported that an under-display fingerprint sensor will allow anyone to unlock the phone. This means that even users who aren’t enrolled in the Google Pixel 6a’s biometric security algorithms can still open the phone.

9to5 Google reports that more reports are surfacing about the issue with various issues. These issues include being able to unlock with a different finger than a friend can unlock the device. said it was resolved.

Most buyers don’t seem to have this issue with their Pixel 6a. I’ve thoroughly tested 4 of his Pixel 6a units and haven’t been able to reproduce the issue. This suggests that only some phones are affected, pointing to a hardware issue as Google changed the sensor on his 6a.

9to5 google

9to5 Google was unable to reproduce the issue, but it’s still there. We can only speculate that the problem may be software related, but given that it doesn’t show up for everyone, it could be a sensor flaw. We have released an update. Google Pixel 6a is in the list. I don’t know yet if this will fix the problem or if it will persist.

According to 9to5 Google, they think you either have a problem or not. You shouldn’t start out of nowhere.

Are you experiencing this issue on 6a? Please let us know what you think on one of the social media pages listed below. You can also join MeWe social networks and comment on MeWe pages.

Last updated: July 31, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techaeris.com/2022/07/31/google-pixel-6a-owners-report-that-any-fingerprint-is-able-to-unlock-the-phone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos