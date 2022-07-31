Student sexist behavior exposes core issues in governance culture





I’ve never been more upset than when I heard reports of cheating at the ASC/AVSV Student Union party in Amsterdam. This goes a lot further than a bunch of tall-nosed schoolboys behaving badly at a party. It reveals his three central problems in the governance of our society.

First of all, let me say that I never understood the concept of a student council during my student days, nor did I belong to one. Being a member of a beer-drinking schoolboy’s club and making “friends for life” was a formula that I didn’t understand 25 years ago. I preferred to choose my friends myself.

dehumanization

But what I understand is that just because it’s related to my profession, culture is something you design together and anything that doesn’t work with that particular design doesn’t work. Here women are dehumanized and reduced to objects. That object even got the name “Sperm Bucket”. Women are physically threatened (“breaking women’s necks”, “sticking penises”) simply because they are women. Despite her year-long debate about a safe and respectful culture within the student council, half-naked women danced on stage and men banged their heads in the crotch as a form of entertainment during a paradise party. Ufufu, amazing, laughable…

Anyone who thinks this is a small group of drunks with no sense of humor is wrong. We are talking about the largest Dutch student body with thousands of members. There, hundreds of men collectively shouted “whores” when women were mentioned. Hundreds of men will soon claim top positions in our country and become central to our governing culture. There are spin doctors. These men will form the pillars of governance culture in 2040.

Pillars of governance culture

Let’s take a look at some of the pillars of today’s governance culture. We are talking about a prime minister who has no positive memory of most difficult issues. About the manager who sends a picture of the soccer club’s penis. In the case of cronyism, about ministers who prefer paying fines for violations in court (albeit at the taxpayer’s expense) rather than filing documents. About governors who are willing to banish pundits who express criticism to “another place.” And about the media mogul allowing his lustful relatives and friends to work with young women without any interference – after all, a desk was set up where these young women could report abuse. because it was

Three core issues

The problems of contemporary governance culture can be summarized in three themes: 1) sexualizing women, 2) allowing nepotism to flourish, and 3) sweeping the problem under the carpet. I can do it. In the case of the Amsterdam student body, exactly these three factors are repeated. Not just because women have become whores and sperm buckets for these schoolboys in associations (that is, cronyisms) that are all about building friendships and expanding networks.

But you can also see it in the way they’re trying to solve this particular scandal: they’re keeping it small by focusing on four speakers (and yelling “whore”). not the hundreds of schoolboys who were there). They want to find out the truth of the matter through investigation, and they want to stop the “media trial” until the results of the investigation are known. A familiar step-by-step plan, probably devised by Spin Doctor. Spin Doctors often surface when problems arise in governance cultures that need to be swept under the carpet.

Eveline van Zeeland New cultures do not appear out of thin air

If you stick to what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always gotten. If you want things to change, you have to approach things in a radically different way. Repeated internal research and repeated debates about culture are of no avail. A new culture doesn’t have to take years (currently in Amsterdam student affairs the phrase ‘cultural change takes time’ is used). Indeed, new governance cultures do not appear out of thin air. You literally have to do things differently, organize them differently, and design them differently. But if you do this wisely, the change will happen quickly.

I think technology has a role here. Some organizations are already using HR robots throughout their position selection and hiring process. These robots can easily be programmed to treat being a flatboy as a disadvantage rather than an inevitable advantage. You can also design wristbands with voice recognition that initiate unpleasant vibrations with “immediate feedback” when a man says something derogatory about a woman. It just puts some options on the table.

A radical redesign, and please ASAP

Developing a technology that addresses these three key issues of governance culture is fairly straightforward. If people want it, it can be achieved quickly. The problem, like most innovations, is widespread adoption. Awareness is an important step in hiring, and we all have a role to play in it. Together, we need to ensure that issues like this aren’t swept under the carpet and held inside, but instead placed under a magnifying glass. maybe. Only by consistently naming and addressing these issues can we realize that it is time to fundamentally redesign our governance culture. As far as I am concerned, that time is yesterday, not now.

About this column:

With alternating weekly columns by Eveline van Zeeland, Eugne Franken, Katleen Gabriels, PG Kroeger, Carina Weijma, Bernd Maier-Leppla, Willemijn Brouwer and Colinda de Beer, Innovation Origins understands what the future might look like I’m doing it. These columnists, sometimes joined by guest bloggers, go out of their way to find solutions to contemporary problems. So tomorrow will be fine. Here are all the articles so far.

