Ferrari Daytona SP3 Review: The Most Powerful Engine Ferrari Has Ever Put In A Road Car Review 2022





Sweet Lord, what is it?

This is the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 – the third Icona model (the first two being the 2018 Monza SP1 and SP2, beautiful but almost pointless, windshield-less models) and an incredible 60’s Ferrari’s homage to a stunning sports prototype race car.

Ferrari says it won’t come back straight from the past like the new Lamborghini Countach, but we’re happy to be able to reference that history. many. He extracts the essence of the era and uses it as a starting point to create new concepts that will become icons for future generations.

A hybrid I guess?

Incorrect. This 1-of-599, sold-out, 2-million mid-engined psychopath is powered by 812 Superfasts’ spectacular naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12, but with 828bhp of upgraded internals (like titanium connecting rods) and even more cork. has been removed. This makes it the most powerful engine Ferrari has ever put in a road car and keeps the mind focused. It also revs to his 9,500 rpm which is the same redline as the 812 Competizione.

Sure, it may lack the LaFerrari’s 986bhp e-assisted knockout punch, but it’s 0-100 in 2.85 seconds and 211mph (the much more affordable V6 hybrid 296 GTB, with nearly as much power and performance as the stats fan). numbers) are not shabby at all.

And to avoid rumors early, this is an all-carbon, mid-engined, V12 supercar that looks a lot like a LaFerrari, but this isn’t just a LaF with the hybrid bit pulled out of it. A simple copy and paste didn’t make sense, as the battery and electric motor had to be housed in the back.

But is it an analog LaFerrari in spirit?

Ferrari vehemently denies it, but this is a safe place.

So let’s get down to business, how good is that engine?

We’ve heard amazing things about the 296’s new twin-turbo V6, nicknamed the Piccolo V12, but there’s still no substitute for 12 pistons untainted by turbos and electricity. This engine rips and accelerates nicely around 3,500 rpm, followed by a straight violent shot up to 9,500 rpm.

The sound is special – a low-pitched intake roar from inside the roofed car, but a decibel shriek to anyone lucky enough to be nearby. Powertrain.

And for a car that lists Le Mans winners among its greatest influences, it’s not as harsh as I thought it would be. , on the road use a sharp blade with a comfortable handle. Yes, gravel rattles in the wheel arches and collects on the threshold. No, parallel parking is no fun. But if you don’t mind buying a toothbrush and a t-shirt on arrival, you’ll get big miles.

What if we poked it in a bit?

The steering is as active as you’d expect from a modern Ferrari, and the front end just darts, but with a good amount of weight added for a nod to the hairy chest of the ’60s. I love it. We also enjoyed getting very slowly and very delicately away from the mob of executives, engineers, designers and slightly worried PRs at the beginning of the day, but rob it just a few hours later. and used all the last rotations. I want to be grabbed by the nape of my neck. Forgetting his Surrey mansion money, Anabolic drives his 458 Speciale.

best bit? Infused with Ferrari’s secret sauce that makes the 800bhp+ feel approachable and friendly, you don’t have to ride Quori his lap to enjoy it. Thanks to electronic magic, the chassis is always on top of the engine, and this driver is on top of pretty much everything. He may have to be very high in Ferrari’s little black book to be invited to drop two meters into one of these, but it’s not just a member’s experience. It democratizes elite performance instead of being aloof.

Did you get on track too?

Oh, a little story about it. Yes, we had to drive on the Spa circuit, but we were limited to 44 mph. shame. Ferrari is not ours. Due to the car’s value and limited edition, the maximum speed permitted on the circuit is 70 km/h. Brutal. He’s one of the fastest racetracks in the world, he’s one of the most exciting cars in the world, and he’s two hours at speed in his M25 in the crowd. Enough for a carefully curated photocall, but not far enough to wreck a set of tires and get a little ragged.

my heart is bleedingtell me about the name

Confusingly, the Daytona name doesn’t come from the beefy front-engined GT of the ’60s, aka the 365 GTB4, but the famous 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, where Ferrari finished 1-2-3. It is a tribute to 3/4th, 4th 330th, 4th 412th – sweet retribution for the disappointment his GT40 gave Ferrari at Le Mans six months ago.

Styling is a melting pot of references from many cars, not just one. Those bulging front wings have a bit of a 512 S and 712 Can-Am racer. The wing mirrors have been moved from the door to the front wing in classic endurance racer style, and the slatted rear end is an unexpected nod to Pininfarina’s 1968 Ferrari. 250P5 concept car. Please google it. you won’t be disappointed.

Are you a fan of styling?

Tell me what you mean? When I first saw the pictures of the SP3, I thought it was a bit of a mess. The catfish front end, the bulging front arch and the Venetian blind rear felt like overkill. It tried to reference too many things, while also claiming to be unique and a noble goal for the future, but in the end there were too many design cues (or 10).

But here we are, as unremarkable bystanders on Belgium’s quiet B-road, watching it, overwhelmed by its grandeur, drama and spectacle. First and foremost, that ridiculously low and wide open road, always conscious of tractors scraping past without flinching in the opposite direction. But there are details that a computer screen can’t comprehend, and the thought that goes into each one.

The front (probably our least favorite part) is saved by a retractable eyelid that reveals the main beam. The section is corseted and perfectly smoothed. Rear wheel arches wider than the front fill the wing mirrors and blend nicely into the full-width rear lip spoiler (no active aero here, despite 230kg of downforce at 124mph. Package is a deliberate ploy to keep the period correct). forward.

The high pipe leaves room for more diffusers and finally the slats. It is medically impossible to take your eyes off them. Adrian Griffiths, Ferrari’s Birmingham-born designer, says it’s repetitive in the front intake for a reason. It’s like running through your car like a rock stick in Blackpool.

how about the interior?

Shall we jump in? Butterfly doors swing up and down, taking away most of the threshold, leaving a bare-bones view of the carbon tubs about to post the backside. It is submerged in a seat that attaches directly to the tub and is covered in Alcantara that flows to the threshold and center console. It looks uncomfortable, but it’s nothing. The windshield bends around you and you sit deep in the gut of the car.

Pull the wheel forward, slide the spring-loaded pedal box, and it fits like a glove. We haven’t raced his ’60s Ferrari sports prototypes, but the overall driving position and enclosure feel was vouched for by someone who knew it wasn’t far off. do you want to see the sky Targa his roof comes off with 5 clips. There is a drizzle in the air, so leave it alone.

So is it really worth 2m?

Probably not, but what? But it’s a suitably special look and feel, and believable in the details and influences that add intangible value to your friendly neighborhood millionaire. It’s a privilege, but the thrill for us isn’t price or rarity, it’s doing it.

Ferrari’s most powerful engine ever, with a precise number of cylinders unbound by electricity, sits behind the driver and is surrounded by carbon and electronics. It’s about as pulsating as a car with a license plate can get. The Ferrari is also at its best at 44 mph.

