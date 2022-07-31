Tech
Connect Asana to Trello and Google Forms
completed task
Triggered when a task in a project or any project in a workspace is marked as complete. It is not triggered on completed subtasks.
new plan
Triggered when adding a new project.
new story
Triggered when adding a new story.
new subtask
Triggered when adding a new subtask.
new tag created
Triggered when you create a new tag.
New task in project
Triggered when adding a new task to the project.
Tags added to tasks
Triggered when you add a tag to a task.
new team
Triggered when adding a new team.
Asana
Triggered when a task in the project is updated.
instant
trigger
Asana
Triggered when adding a new user.
schedule
trigger
Asana
Triggered when adding a new workspace/organization.
schedule
trigger
Asana
Attach files to tasks.
schedule
action
Asana
Duplicate an existing task.
schedule
action
Asana
Create a new project from your custom template.
schedule
action
Asana
Add a subtask to an existing task.
schedule
action
Asana
Add a new project.
schedule
action
Asana
Add a new story (comments are stories).
schedule
action
Asana
Add a new task.
schedule
action
Asana
Add a task to a section of your project.
schedule
action
Asana
Update an existing task.
schedule
action
Asana
Search for an existing project.
schedule
action
Asana
Find an existing section in your workspace project.
schedule
action
Asana
Find an existing task in your workspace project.
schedule
action
Asana
Search for an existing task by ID.
schedule
action
Asana
Search for existing users in your Asana account.
schedule
action
Asana
Find or create a project
schedule
action
Asana
Find or create tasks
schedule
action
Asana
Find or create tasks
schedule
action
Asana
Find or create tasks
schedule
action
Trello
Triggered when a new board is added.
schedule
trigger
Trello
Triggered when a new card is added.
schedule
trigger
Trello
Triggered when a card is archived to Trello.
schedule
trigger
Trello
Triggered when a comment is added to a card in Trello.
schedule
trigger
Trello
Triggered when activity occurs in Trello.
instant
trigger
Trello
Triggered when a card is moved to a list in Trello.
instant
trigger
Trello
Triggered at a specified time before the card expires.
schedule
trigger
Trello
Triggered when a card is updated in Trello.
instant
trigger
Trello
Triggered when a new checklist is created in Trello.
schedule
trigger
Trello
Triggered when a new label is created in Trello.
schedule
trigger
Trello
Triggered when a label is added to a Trello card.
instant
trigger
Trello
Triggered when a new list is added to the board.
schedule
trigger
Trello
Triggered when a new member joins the board.
schedule
trigger
Trello
Triggered when a new notification is received in Trello.
schedule
trigger
Trello
Create a new checklist item on a card.
schedule
action
Trello
Create a new board.
schedule
action
Trello
Add new cards to specific boards and lists.
schedule
action
Trello
Archive the card.
schedule
action
Trello
Add one or more attachments to a specific card.
schedule
action
Trello
Add an existing label to a specific card.
schedule
action
Trello
Move a specific card to a specific board list.
schedule
action
Trello
Add one or more members to a specific card.
schedule
action
Trello
Update the card’s name, description, due date, or position in the list.
schedule
action
Trello
Add a new (or existing) checklist to a card.
schedule
action
Trello
Close the board without permanently deleting it.
schedule
action
Trello
Write a new comment on a specific card.
schedule
action
Trello
Complete the existing checklist items in the card.
schedule
action
Trello
Create a copy of an existing board.
schedule
action
Trello
Delete an existing checklist for a card.
schedule
action
Trello
Add a new label to a specific board.
schedule
action
Trello
Add a new list to a specific board.
schedule
action
Trello
Remove an existing label from a card.
schedule
action
Trello
Search for a specific board label by name.
schedule
action
Trello
Search the list for a specific board by name.
schedule
action
Trello
Search for a specific board or card checklist by name.
schedule
action
Trello
Search for checklist items in a specific checklist by name.
schedule
action
Trello
Search for boards in your Trello organization by name.
schedule
action
Trello
Find a card in a Trello org by name, given the specified board and list. Do not search archived cards.
schedule
action
Trello
Search for members in your Trello organization by name.
schedule
action
Trello
Search for or create a specific board label.
schedule
action
Trello
Find or create a specific board list.
schedule
action
Trello
Find or create a specific checklist.
schedule
action
Trello
Search for or create a specific org board.
schedule
action
Trello
Find or create a specific organization card.
schedule
action
Google forms
Triggered when a new form response is received.
instant
trigger
Google forms
Triggered when a form response is added or changed.
instant
trigger
