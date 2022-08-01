Women can be key to Canberra’s booming tech sector to meet the needs of a growing workforce





Women seeking a wider range of lifestyle options could be a secret weapon for Canberra’s burgeoning tech sector to meet the needs of its growing workforce.

The latest Digital Pulse report produced by Deloitte Access Economics for the Australian Computer Society confirms ACT is a national leader in the technology sector.

According to the report, the ACT’s share of skilled workers is 14.5%, more than double the national figure of 6.7%.

Some 35,209 Canberra work in the IT sector, an increase of 4261 or 13.8% from the previous year.

It is estimated to grow to 48,662 over the next five years, an annual growth rate of 5.5%.

While this is driving the government’s digital transformation and cybersecurity needs, ACS Canberra Chair Peter O’Halloran said the ACT will also become an innovation hub, with government backing but a strong private sector focus. said to be involved.

The question is where do all these workers come from?

O’Halloran said the ACT shouldn’t look to skilled immigrants because government jobs require security clearances and citizenship.

The report lists seven measures to address the skills challenge, and while education and reskilling are key parts of the strategy, the top priority on the list is creating and attracting a more diverse workforce. and O’Halloran says it represents the society it serves.

He says the field suffers from a reputation as an industry dominated by men coding in dark corners.

“It’s changing, but it’s not changing fast enough,” he says.

At ACT, ACS is accelerating that change with a 12-month training program for 40 women from non-traditional backgrounds. Women are paired with highly qualified female IT professionals for retraining and mentoring and may be placed in local businesses.

“Nationally, only 31% of technical workers across Australia are actually women,” says O’Halloran. “And it’s too small. It’s better than it used to be, but there’s still a long way to go.”

Most of the participants said they wanted a career that offered a work-life balance while also making a real contribution to society.

“We really know that if they go into IT, they can really influence public policy,” says O’Halloran.

“They could really change the way we help our citizens and change the future of Australian society.

Deepening the hiring pool also means identifying older workers in other specialties who can be retrained.

O’Halloran says the field needs problem solvers and communicators.

“Technical proficiency and technical skills can always be taught,” he says.

“What we really need is to really want to understand the problem, get to the bottom of it, fully engage with people, really understand their real needs, and communicate that to people. These are the people who can communicate with policy makers through public servants and ministers.

“The technical side is fairly straightforward.”

O’Halloran focuses on cyber security and high levels on the Canberra Innovation Network, the ACT government’s digital strategy, the establishment of the Canberra Cyber ​​Hub, the Commonwealth’s cyber security initiative and UNSW Canberra’s move to set up a new campus in Reid. said. The tech industry is all contributing to making the Northern Territory an industrial hub.

“I think what we’re really seeing is an industrial diversification in Canberra, Australia, where it’s no longer a pure public service town, but also focused on technological innovation,” he said. increase.

If the growth rate continues, Canberra will become a phenomenal success, attracting new start-ups, local and international companies, and reversing the brain drain.

O’Halloran said many established companies are already ramping up their workforces, and the number of innovative start-ups is growing.

“We see growth from both ends of town,” he says.

But there’s no question that cybersecurity is the name of the game.

“The commitment to cyber security is phenomenal,” says O’Halloran.

“I think that’s where Canberra sees the highest rate of growth in the skilled workforce.

“First, we had the Australian Signals Authority, through the federal government, announce the REDSPICE program, a multi-billion dollar investment in cybersecurity. You can see that there is a lot of heat in the cyber security space.”

For Canberra, this is only good news for a city struggling to expand its economic base.

“It is now rapidly becoming the home of Australia’s technology sector.

