I can’t wait for the Google ecosystem to come out.

The launch of the Google Pixel 6a and Google Pixel Buds Pro this month kicks off a slew of Pixel-branded hardware launches in the coming months. Next on the queue are the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, which hit the market in Fall 2022, followed by his Pixel tablet in his 2023.

With these upcoming devices and Nest hardware lineup, Google could have attractive devices in just about every category Apple also targets. In addition to this, the promotion of multi-device systems under the Better Together brand only shows one thing. The Google Pixel Ecosystem is here. I can’t wait to see it.

How the Google Ecosystem Is Made Possible?

You’ve seen many other articles mentioning the ecosystem, and Google has been making devices for years, so why hasn’t this discussion come up before? This article explores some of the underlying reasons why this is possible now and was not possible in the past.

New Focus on Hardware Sources: Pocketnow

At the top of the list is Google’s renewed focus on hardware. Until the Pixel 6 series, Google’s smartphone lineup lacked uniqueness. It had the smarts needed for a phone in today’s age, but it kept running into problems and it didn’t help their case. was

Plus, most of the key features are software-based, so you’ll never know what makes a Pixel phone unique until you experience it.

However, with the Pixel 6 series, most of the above aspects of the problem have changed. Offering a memorable new look for the phone, Google chose to use the same design language for his Pixel 7. The Pixel 7 Pro is also very positive in my eyes as it helps increase the familiarity. It will get better and make your life more convenient.

Yes, the Pixel 6 lineup isn’t without its flaws, but it does show that the company has changed its software-only approach to better align with the 2022 requirement to control hardware and software. increase.

The upcoming Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet are also essential to making Google’s ecosystem viable, and we’re excited to have them in our hands soon.

A better pricing strategy Source: Google

After the impact of the new focus on hardware, the next thing that makes the Google ecosystem more viable is the pricing strategy OEMs are likely to follow, thus offering more valuable devices.

In 2018, a Pixel 3 XL with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage cost a whopping $1000. At this point, Android needed to use more RAM to work, and some criticized the insufficient amount. Nonetheless, with the launch of the Pixel 3a lineup and the subsequent introduction of Google’s a-series, the expensive strategy quickly turned for the better, offering compelling hardware for under $500.

In 2019, Google tried to make flagship devices at flagship prices, but the Pixel 4 and 4 XL didn’t perform as well. Meanwhile, the Pixel 4a series was another hit. Following this, the company stuck to making a more cost-effective phone with his Pixel 5, cutting back on some hardware and selling it for $699.

But come 2021, the Google Pixel 6 series makes a spectacular re-entry into the flagship lineup. The Pixel 6 started at $599 and the Pixel 6 Pro was $899. The phones offer a similar set of internal components, but external changes like cameras and displays justified the price difference. The Pixel 6a’s entry at $449, which is a zero percent increase from the Pixel 5a, is also positive.

The updated strategy leaves Google with devices in the sub-$500 market, sub-$700 market, and sub-$1000 market, allowing users to choose devices with better specifications depending on their budget. This is the second factor that makes the Google ecosystem possible today.

What ecosystem features does Google currently offer? Source: Google

Well, the above two factors cannot create an ecosystem, and cross-talk between devices is essential for the success of this project, and Google has been steadily building features.

Apart from the prompts that the Google Assistant can generate from email data, there are several components deployed. Most notable are Fast Pair, Smart Home Routines, TV remote control, and Instant Tethering. I’ve already used some of these on my Android phone, and I’m happy that they work just as well on my iPhone. Google’s Better Together website lists several other examples of Android devices working seamlessly with a variety of hardware.

In a recent change, the Pixel Buds Pro release improved the Fast Pair feature with voice switching. This allows you to seamlessly switch your earbuds between devices synced with your Google account. This feature is similar to what was previously available on AirPods.

Separately, if you’ve recently purchased a Google Nest Cam, the At a Glance widget on your Pixel phone will show you constant notifications and details about who’s at your doorstep. The feature began rolling out in his June, but was available to some users as part of a server-based update when Mishaal Rahman first tweeted earlier this year.

Is the Google ecosystem useful? Source: Google Source: Google, Pocketnow Source: Pocketnow

The Apple ecosystem has strengths based on both hardware and software. In a way, Apple’s efforts can be said to divide him evenly between two sides. For Google, it’s always been a software company first, and the amount of data they own helps them make more functional software products.

The prompts placed throughout Android are nifty and keep getting better as you use them, and the more data Google can pull from your hardware, the better the service. With a renewed focus on building compelling hardware, I believe Google has what it takes to make its ecosystem successful.

I hope the Google ecosystem is a well-planned project.

You may have sensed a hint of enthusiasm through this article. If not, let me tell you, I’m looking forward to seeing more competition between ecosystems in the coming months. There are some ways my Apple devices have simplified my life that I don’t understand.

But if Google creates a compelling set of features that are well-integrated and offer an equal or better level of functionality, I would give my iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad a rest and try something new. I would love to try it.

We hope that the ecosystem is a well-planned project that does not suffer the fate of Google Graveyard. Because we already know that the more competition, the better for the end consumer.

What do you think about the potential of the Google ecosystem to rival the one Apple offers, and do you think Google has what it takes? Let us know in the comments below.

