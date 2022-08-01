The Future of U.S. High Tech Isn’t CHIPS-Plus, Its International Students





Billions of dollars to subsidize the domestic semiconductor industry if the US doesn’t do more to attract and retain international students as Congress tries to stem China’s competition in computer chip manufacturing Investing in will not achieve the goal.

The so-called CHIPS Plus Act leaves untouched a very real barrier to recruiting the human capital needed to revitalize the US semiconductor industry, and all STEM fields for that matter.

The battle for supremacy in high-tech research began in the classroom, and China is now outpacing the United States in this area. In China, there are four times as many undergraduate students as him, and twice as many graduates and doctorates. Every year there are more STEM students in him than there are in the United States.

To succeed in the high-tech arms race, we must increase the number of American-grown talent and attract the world’s best and brightest to higher education. Our outdated immigration system, combined with onerous requirements to study and work here, runs counter to our efforts to excel at the latter.

The United States currently attracts about one million international students to the country each year, but the hurdles they face just to set foot on a US campus are significant. Even after graduation, many more people are prevented from finding a job, researching or starting a business.

It is in America’s best interest to resolve these issues. For generations, international students on U.S. campuses have advanced the goals of U.S. foreign policy, foreign affairs, and homeland security, while also enriching the worldview of their domestic peers and contributing to their communities and economies. It is an important contribution, worth approximately $25 billion in 2020. 2021 school year. Since 2000, more than half of all U.S. unicorn startups worth $1 billion or more have been founded or co-founded by immigrants. Moderna co-founder Noubar Afeyan started his career as an international student in the United States. Additionally, research shows that 100,000 international students who graduated from U.S. colleges each year want to stay and work in the U.S. permanently. They could add up to $233 billion to the U.S. economy over this decade and reduce the STEM talent shortage by about a factor of 1. quarter.

Meanwhile, competitors the UK, Canada and Australia are pushing welcoming policies to recruit and retain the world’s global talent. For example, by increasing post-study job opportunities and making immigration policies welcoming of global researchers, the UK has set her goal of accepting 600,000 international students by 2030 a decade ahead of her schedule. Achieved. Similarly, Canada is adopting expedited visa processing for certain qualified students, offering post-study work visas valid for up to three years, and making it easier for international students to immigrate, thereby reducing the We have surpassed the milestone of attracting 450,000 international students.

In contrast, the United States does not have a national coordinated government strategy for international education. While the total number of international students enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities is trending downward, the above countries are seeing her double-digit growth in international student enrollment. The US share of the international student market is estimated to have declined by 8% since 2001.

The cost of inaction is high. As affirmed in a Joint Statement on Principles for Supporting International Education issued a year ago by the Departments of State and Education, the competition recognizes America’s leadership in research and innovation, America’s ability to tackle global issues, and effectively defend universal values ​​such as human rights, the rule of law, fairness and tolerance on the global stage.

We couldn’t agree more.

With insufficient efforts to pass a comprehensive U.S. competitiveness and innovation legislative package, it is time for the U.S. government to harness the vast potential of international education to fully assert its global competitiveness. rice field.

The United States should adopt a National Strategy on International Education that establishes goals, policies, and funding programs to increase the number and diversity of international students in U.S. institutions of higher education. Increase the number and diversity of American students participating in study abroad programs. It also facilitates efforts to internationalize US campuses. Because international education policy falls under the jurisdiction of multiple federal agencies, a coordinating body must be established within the White House to ensure cooperation and compromise within and across major federal agencies.

Second, U.S. visa and immigration laws and policies must be updated and amended to provide the predictability essential to attracting and retaining international students. This includes allowing international student visa applicants to express an interest in remaining in the United States after graduation, and updating immigration laws to make it easier for skilled graduate graduates in STEM and non-STEM fields to find jobs. opportunities, and improving the visa application process. .

These and other important adjustments could make the difference between the U.S. workforce being left behind or leading.

Esther D. Brimmer, DPhil, Executive Director and CEO NAFSA: Association of International Educators.

