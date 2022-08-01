Top 7 Google Pixel 6a Alternatives





Android HQ’s latest phone, the Google Pixel 6a, had a lot of features to recommend, but they didn’t overwhelm us. In fact, the battery life was so short that it even put me off recommending this phone, directing me to an older model instead. Here are some mobile phones you might want to consider.

I want something unique: Nothing Phone 1

(Image credit: none)

The Google Pixel 6a looks great even before you turn it on. Google has come up with some very unique color schemes not found on other smartphones. The back design will not be mistaken for an old Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy. If you want a phone that stands out for its unique look, you might be on the line for Nothing Phone 1. The transparent back is functional, with glitter alerts, and stylish. It is a pity that it is difficult to buy.

You wanted it to be cheaper: OnePlus Nord 20

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Google hesitates over whether the Pixel family is a bargain or a flagship lineup. Last year’s Pixel phones were cheap, so if you want a cheaper device, one that’s versatile but not too expensive, the OnePlus Nord 20 might be for you. You can’t, but considering the price, it’s a bargain enough to allow a middling camera to enjoy a bright display and fast performance.

You just want a great camera: Samsung Galaxy A53

(Image credit: Future)

Sure, the Google Pixel 6a has some nifty tricks up its sleeve when it comes to computational photography, but the Samsung Galaxy A53 has a simple, robust camera with features that really work. The camera can recommend settings before you take a picture, and it has a convenient food mode that makes your food Instagram-worthy.

I like it small, but I need power: Samsung Galaxy S22

(Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanov)

If you like the Google Pixel 6a, the smallest of this year’s Pixel smartphones, check out the Samsung Galaxy S22. The price is much higher, but we’re sure you’ll love the small form factor and flagship specs.

Needs something smaller: Apple iPhone 13 mini

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Apple iPhones come in smaller sizes, and the powerful Apple iPhone 13 mini is the smallest of them all. Apple has improved battery life on its latest mini models, and phones don’t waste processor or camera power. Dual cameras are available, including Apple’s excellent ultra-wide-angle lens. There are also some nice things the Pixel 6a lacks, like wireless charging. The iPhone 13 mini can be more expensive, but if you like the idea of ​​a small phone, you won’t find more power in a small package.

For that price you need more: Motorola EDGE 5G UW

(Image credit: Future)

For a little less than the Google Pixel 6a, you’re getting a monstrous phone like the Motorola Edge. It’s available in an ultra-wideband (UW) 5G flavor, which is rare on Verizon. It’s a bigger phone and certainly beats the Pixel 6a’s battery issues. The camera isn’t the best, but the screen refreshes at an amazing 144 Hz, giving the phone a dazzling premium look when in use. The design is a bit standard compared to the Pixel 6a, but for a larger device we found the phone very easy to hold and manage. Despite the taller screen, the Motorola Edge is slightly wider than the slim Pixel.

If you want a better Pixel: Google Pixel 6

(Image credit: Google)

Wish the Pixel 6a was a little better in every way? Need more megapixels in your camera sensor? Then the Google Pixel 6 was waiting for you. Right now, for only about $150 more than the Pixel 6a, you get a better display, much better battery life, and the same high-performance Tensor chip that the new Pixel 6a uses. It sure is easy if it’s discounted at .

Surely the Google Pixel 6a will find many fans. If the price drops a little, we may be among them. If you’re looking for a modern Pixel alternative, these offer many attractive options. If your favorite aspect of the new Google smartphones is their small size compared to the larger Pixel 6 family, be sure to check out our roundup of the best small phones you can buy, too.

