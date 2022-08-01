Fresh ideas for industry growth





The full spectrum of Australian technology and innovation leadership from across business, government and academia will gather at the National Gallery in Canberra on Thursday to discuss new policy thinking to build industry capacity and jobs.

The Innovation Papers Forum brings together entrepreneurs, academics, business leaders and public sector experts to put forward policy ideas to boost Australian industry.

This forum is a live discussion of policy papers published Thursday in The Innovation Papers newspaper, an 80-page tabloid-sized collection of 40 compelling essays by 40 Australian innovation leaders. An electronic version is also made available through this website.

Innovation Papers industry leaders meet in Canberra

This is over 70,000 words that capture this moment between the previous government’s policies and the new government’s industry shape full of optimism and enthusiasm for the challenges and opportunities ahead.

From quantum computing to artificial intelligence, government procurement policies, building orbital rockets and the circular economy, this is a group of entrepreneurs and creative thinkers working for the national good.

This is an opportunity for various tribes in Australia’s industrial ecosystem to step out of their comfort zones and push big ideas about industrial development deeper into the national economic debate, said Corrie McLeod, publisher of InnovationAus. said.

Usually, when thinking about industry policy, it’s dense and difficult. But there is now enthusiasm to address these big issues, including better leveraging Australia’s scientific leadership and sovereign prime opportunities in the industrial ecosystem.

innovation paper [Live} forum will be held at The National Gallery in Canberra on Thursday August 4, and will be followed by a networking lunch at the gallery. These events are open to anyone with an interest in building Australian sovereign capability, building new industries and jobs.

In conversation:

Professor Roy Green, Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Hub and Port of Newcastle, Innovation and industry policy in a changing world

Professor Michelle Simmons, Silicon Quantum Computing, A quantum computer manufacturing industry for Australia

Speakers:

Associate Professor Ellen Broad, School of Cybernetics, ANU, AI and government service delivery

Adrian Turner, Minderoo Fire and Flood Resilience, Generational Change: From response to resilience

Rupert Taylor-Price, Vault Cloud, Sovereign capability and information supply chains

Panel One:

Dr Lesley Seebeck, ANU, Moving beyond (just) delivery

Catherine Thompson, Hypereal, The digital marketplace and procurement reform

Marina Yastreboff, Australian Society for Computers and the Law, Rules as Code Challenges and opportunities for lawmakers

Luli Adeyemo, Best Case Scenario, Embrace workplace diversity to build a stronger economy

Speakers:

Jessica Glenn, AIM Group, Collaboration and conflict

Jason Mingo, Water Services Association of Australia, An agency to foster innovation ecosystems

Panel Two:

Professor Michael Biercuk, Q-CTRL, Policy prescriptions for a robust quantum sector

Adam Gilmour, Gilmour Space Technologies, Why we need Australian primes

Dr Jens Goennemann, Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre, Manufacturing is a capability; Heres what we need

Kate McGeoch, ARC Centre of Excellence in Exciton Science, Funding models that foster cultural change in research – industry relationships

Sally-Ann Williams, Cicada Innovations, The Innovation Imperative

Speaker:

Kate Pounder, The Tech Council, Skilling up Australia, getting to 1.2 million tech workers by 2030

In Conversation:

Adrian Beer, METS Ignited industry growth centre, Releasing stranded technology to grow Australian industry

Professor Beth Webster, Swinburne University of Technology, Clusters are the key to high growth companies

Seats are limited to The Innovation Papers [Live] forum. You can reserve your place here.

