Top Stories: Pixel 6a and Buds Pro, Google Camera 8.6





In this week’s top stories, Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel 6a arrived in our hands, and we received an update to Google Camera 8.6.

A pair of new Made by Google products announced this week, starting with the Pixel 6a, which has the same Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 Pro. Our review found that the mid-range phone should offer significant improvements for those looking to upgrade from the Pixel 3a this year.

In terms of size, the Pixel 6a is about the same size as the standard Pixel 3a, just with smaller bezels. It also adds an ultra-wide camera, a much better display and most importantly a major chip upgrade which is Google Tensor compared to his Snapdragon 670 found on his 2019 phone Then Tensor has been significantly upgraded. If you’re looking to move on from the Pixel 4a and 5a, it’s an even bigger upgrade compared to what you’ll find on the Pixel 4a and 5a.

The Pixel Buds Pro, whose first review we shared, arrived the same day, bringing a long-awaited addition to Google’s earphone line: noise-cancelling. It looks like you were considering 8 different options for .

As far as sound quality is concerned, Google nailed it, at least in my opinion.

Just before the Pixel 6a reached customers, an update to the series’ Google Camera app arrived. On the surface, the update brought a rear camera “audio enhancement” and some UI tweaks. Digging a little further, our team also discovered a new mode designed specifically for his Pixel Notepad, which is foldable.

The main visual change today is at the end of the carousel[モード]It’s a tab. Panorama, Photo Sphere, and Lens buttons are now placed in a rounded rectangular container instead of being layered directly onto the live preview.

Elsewhere on Google Camera News, a researcher found information about camera hardware for the Pixel 7 & 7 Pro, Pixel tablets, and more. If the Pixel 7 series is set to see some minor improvements, Pixel tablets seem to be aiming for the lower end of the market.

These low-end camera sensors show that Google plans to make Pixel tablets easier and more affordable, even at the cost of losing some of the best photos the Pixel series has become known for. Kubas’ findings corroborate our reports that Pixel tablets likely lack quite a few Google Camera features, such as 4K recording, audio zoom, and slow motion.

The OnePlus folks have revealed their next flagship tier phone, the OnePlus 10T. The new phone is set to feature his 150W fast charging, but removes the series’ signature design element, the alert slider.

OnePlus chief designer Hope Liu explained that the move was necessary for the device’s other key components, including a larger battery, even faster charging and a better antenna. The Alert Slider occupies about 30mm on the motherboard and has a relatively large impact on how the device is built. Instead of removing her Alert Slider on the OnePlus 10T, we could have stacked the motherboards to make the phone thicker.

Here are the rest of this week’s top stories: Apps & Updates | Made by Google | Samsung | Videos |

