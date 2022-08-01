Egyptian Startup Leverages Technology to Innovate in Food Sector





The Egyptian start-up operates primarily offline to drive business growth in the local and regional food sector, which is in dire need of digitalization to increase efficiency, productivity and reduce costs. I’m here. Rely on digital solutions.

The ultra-fast delivery model is still a relatively new concept in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, said Yasmin Abdel Karim, co-founder of on-demand logistics and delivery startup Yara Fer Secca (YFS). increase. gain.

“It’s in Southeast Asia and Latin America, but it’s not reflected in Africa and MENA yet. That’s why it’s such an exciting market. [for us and investors alike]” she told PYMNTS in an interview.

Launched in early 2020, the business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) startup leverages a network of mini-warehouses to enable businesses such as e-commerce companies, supermarkets and pharmacies to sell to their customers. and fill the gap. dark shop.

So far, YFS has quickly taken hold within the enterprise. To date, the company has completed over 2 million of his deliveries through his network of 1,000 active motorcycle and van drivers and currently operates in his five cities in Egypt (Cairo, Giza and Alexandria). doing. , Mansoura and Tanta).

MENA food delivery service bucks global downtrend as European business retreats

Another example of an Egyptian startup breaking new ground in MENA’s food sector is The Food Lab, a Cairo-based cloud kitchen service provider. It provides access to a controlled shared dark kitchen, helping budding restaurateurs minimize costs, increase margins and improve operational efficiency.

According to Ahmed Osman, CEO and co-founder of The Food Lab, the costs of third-party aggregators (often 25% to 30%) are very high, leaving restaurants with 0% to 5% profit margins. I’m here. Nothing. He said this would discourage potential business owners and operators from entering the food business as it takes time to reach breakeven.

However, Osman told PYMNTS that with a margin of 0% to 5%, customers can earn 15% to 20% without incurring capital expenditures and associated risks.You sell, I cut my take There is no discount if there is no sale.

And earlier this year, Cartona, Egypt’s B2B e-commerce marketplace for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space, partnered with multinational consumer goods company Unilever to bring together retailers, suppliers and distributors. brought to the B2B market. It helped increase the number of merchants.

The retail tech company, which raised $12 million in Series A funding last month, will operate mostly offline in the country as part of a broader plan to disrupt Egypt’s $120 billion retail market, according to a PYMNTS report. It’s a schedule. We aim to digitize existing trading systems.

“This cooperation [with Unilever] Cartona CEO Mahmoud Talaat said the deal will allow both parties to revolutionize traditional Egyptian trading and offer unique solutions to grow their user base in the future. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tetracyclined7k.com/egypt-startups-use-tech-in-food-sector-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

