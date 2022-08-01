Creative Technology More than just automation





Ahead of ATS Singapore 2022, Adzymic Executive Director and Co-Founder Travis Teo explains how creativity can guide advertisers through the demise of third-party cookies, highlighting the different facets of creativity in ad tech. It analyzes the key aspects and explains how marketers can take advantage of them. Deliver successful campaigns.

Over the past few years, the ad tech industry has been scrambling to find alternative solutions to break the third-party cookie depreciation time bomb. New identity his solutions and new targeting options are being steadily rolled out for advertisers and agencies to test and onboard. While it’s important for the industry to deal with the impending disruption, it’s also important to take a step back and consider another important aspect of your overall marketing strategy: creative his technology.

According to a 2017 study by Nielsen, creative messaging has the greatest impact on sales, yet innovation in creative technology within the programmatic space is still relatively rare. Understanding the different facets of creative technology can help marketers use them effectively in their campaigns.

creative management

A digital asset management (DAM) platform is the go-to solution for global brands to manage and distribute their digital assets to various marketing teams. However, assets often require additional redevelopment at the local level, putting extra strain on resources. Today, the Creative Management Platform is an evolved solution that enables brands to create standard templates for multi-channel digital assets according to corporate digital guidelines and distribute them to different teams. Templates like this can be used over and over again to generate new banner series for different campaigns, simply by changing the combination of images and copy. The benefits of doing this include streamlining creative adaptation and localization processes, enabling brand governance at the global level, and most importantly, saving both time and money.

creative automation

Creative resizing is probably the most mundane and least valuable job for creative teams. Due to overlapping creative versioning requirements, along with multiple banner size requirements to accommodate display sites, social sites, partner sites, and owned channels, a simple three-version creative plan for a weekend sale event is: , can turn into a logistical nightmare. Using creative automation technology, you can quickly adapt the master template to different sizes and use data from website information, product feeds, or external APIs (weather, stocks, sports scores) to generate different copies and images. can be inserted into the banner. Another trend we’re seeing is the application of AI in creative development. Advances in GPT-3 have made human-like copywriting possible, and AI-powered video creation is also on the rise. We anticipate that this will be an exciting space worthy of your attention in the near future.

creative personalization

One of the most popular applications of creative personalization is e-commerce, where consumers retarget on products they considered but didn’t purchase. With the demise of third-party cookies, this remarketing feature seems to take a major hit, but new solutions around personalization such as product-level Turtledove, topics under the Google Privacy Sandbox Initiative, and use of first-party data. is appearing. Classification of content. Brands are also seeing great success leveraging other data metrics such as location, time of day, and day of the week to develop contextually relevant multiple creative variations.

Creative testing, measuring and optimizing

A recent study by DVJ Insights found that over 50% of marketers don’t test ads before launch. Due to limited time-to-market and limited resources, such efforts are usually put on the back burner due to the extra time and effort required to manually test and measure different elements within the ad. Become. A creative testing platform helps streamline the process of testing, measuring, and optimizing. The platform can perform A/B variant testing, use a multivariate approach to test different creative elements, and measure several metrics such as engagement, clicks, and brand lift. Machine learning algorithms such as Multi-Armed Bandits allow both testing and optimization (Explore and Exploit) to run simultaneously, significantly reducing test window length and wasted impressions.

Rich media execution

In 1987 there were two major computing advances. MS Dos 3.3 was released and the GIF file was invented. As we celebrate his 35th anniversary of these inventions, it’s amazing that the GIF format is still widely used in display banners today. Meanwhile, social media platforms continue to push new and innovative formats, some of which spill over into programmatic displays. Innovative creative execution such as social displays, conversational ads, surveys, interactive video, shoppable ads and lead ads are just a few of the rich media formats employed in display inventory. Banner display ads are no longer just a traffic driver, they are a tool for brands to tell their stories, engage users and even drive sales.

