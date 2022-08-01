Apple Pay likely to come to Chrome, Edge and Firefox soon





Apple Pay may eventually be compatible with Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox web browsers with the latest iOS 16 Beta 4 version. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser discovered that in his recent iOS 16 beta 4 version, Apple Pay works in Edge and Chrome web browsers.

He shared screenshots of these findings on Twitter. This screenshot shows Apple’s checkout page with the “Continue using Apple Pay” option when using the Edge browser. Apple Pay currently only works on iOS 15 and earlier versions of Safari. According to his The Verge quoted by news agency ANI, if you use Apply Pay, you won’t be able to use his other web browsers.

“With the latest iOS 16 beta, Apple Pay works on Edge and Chrome, and we expect third-party browsers. On iOS 15, Apple Pay only works on Safari.”

“This does not work on the latest macOS beta versions of Edge and Chrome, as it appears to require an update to a third-party rendering engine. Edge and Chrome on iOS use Safari’s rendering engine. I am,” he tweeted.

With the latest iOS 16 beta, Apple Pay works in Edge, Chrome, and expects third-party browsers. With iOS 15, Apple Pay works only in Safari. pic.twitter.com/x7zV5xCuiC

— Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 30, 2022

However, Moser didn’t mention Firefox in his post, but other users noticed Apple Pay compatibility before the release of iOS 16 Beta 4. 2 If you are using Firefox. Another iOS Beta 3 user said that in Firefox he has the option to pay using Apple Pay.

According to Moser’s note, Apply Pay is not yet available in the latest macOS betas. According to The Verge, third-party browsers are free to use their own search engines on macOS, so Apple Pay putside Safari support may not appear.

This could have happened when the Digital Markets Act came into force in the spring of 2023, imposing a specific set of rules and regulations on companies such as Apple, Meta and Google.

