Forget Google Search: Here’s Why You Should Switch to DuckDuckGo





Since the number of Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandals and data breaches hit a record high last year, more and more people are aware of what information they provide to businesses and advertisers. As a result, many people take steps to protect their data. One way he does that is with DuckDuckGo.

DuckDuckGo has established itself as a privacy-focused alternative to search engines such as Google. DuckDuckGo deploys Android and iOS mobile apps and browser extensions to help keep your information safe, whether you use it on your phone or computer.

Here are 5 reasons why you should use DuckDuckGo.

Stop spying by online trackers

Online trackers are everywhere on the internet. Princeton’s Web Transparency & Accountability Project found that Google trackers are present on about 75% of his websites and Facebook trackers are present on about 25% of the sites. These trackers collect data about user interests and behavior on certain his websites. While this data does not identify you, research from Princeton and Stanford Universities shows that combining these internet habits with visiting social media profiles is enough to recognize you. (PDF)

DuckDuckGo identifies and blocks these online trackers from sites like Google and Facebook. Search engines can also show you networks tracked over time to give you a more complete picture of how your data is being used.

However, DuckDuckGo was attacked in May after a tracking script from its partner Microsoft was found while using DuckDuckGo’s browser. Gabriel Weinberg, his CEO of DuckDuckGo, said this is due to the company’s partnership agreement and that DuckDuckGo is working to change this policy.

You will see fewer ads

Overall, you should see fewer ads when using DuckDuckGo.

When you search on Google, your ads may appear at the top of search results. Ads aren’t always shown in these locations, but they’re formatted like regular search results, with just the bold “ad” and a separator dot to distinguish them.

When you search for anything on DuckDuckGo, you’ll see fewer ads in your search results, saving you time.

Not only will your results page have fewer ads, but DuckDuckGo blocks online trackers so you won’t see ads anywhere on the web. When you use DuckDuckGo to search for new pet food bowls and more, you won’t be bombarded with pet bowl ads on various sites. These ads don’t follow you like a pet asking for food, even though you just fed it 5 minutes ago.

Your website should load faster

Online trackers not only collect data to show you ads, but they also add extra data to the websites you visit, slowing down website load times. DuckDuckGo blocks these trackers, freeing up bandwidth and making websites load faster.

Search history is not saved

Let’s say you had an argument with your significant other about which way to hang your toilet paper. You say it should hang down. They say the toilet paper patent clearly claims priority to toilet paper, and that’s the right way to do it.If you look up the patent, you’ll see, yes, toilet paper is hanging.[マイ アクティビティ]You’ll be embarrassed in your search history unless you visit and delete your searches.

However, with DuckDuckGo, the search engine doesn’t save your searches, so this blemish won’t show up in your search history in the first place. Every time you open DuckDuckGo, you can break free from your previous searches and make a fresh start.

The downside of this is that there are no recommended search options. Also, if you want to see something you’ve seen before, you can’t search by history.

Google’s incognito mode also keeps your search history private, but it’s deleted when you close the window. It will be saved even if you do not close the window. Incognito mode also collects some information, such as your location and search activity.

Browsing history does not affect search results

When you search for something using Google, it filters the results you see. Based on the data we collect, Google shows you search-related things that you might click on. I don’t mind showing results that you don’t expect to click. So, depending on your search history, if you search for “coffee”, the top results could be the nearest coffee shops, an article about the health benefits of coffee, or a history of coffee.

DuckDuckGo does not filter the results, so it shows more robust search results. Some results that appear on the first page of a DuckDuckGo search may appear on the second or third page of a Google search.

The search results are not tailored to you or your interests, so the results may appear inaccurate when compared to Google. Some of his DuckDuckGo users on Reddit say he used Google for some searches when DuckDuckGo showed irrelevant search results. This sounds like a drawback, but in the end he means DuckDuckGo is working properly.

For more on privacy, see how Apple uses lockdown mode, how iOS 16 safety checks can help abuse victims, and how abortion searches are used to prosecute. please.

Correction, July 27: This has been corrected to explain that Google does not show full pages of ads, trackers alone cannot identify you, and how your internet activity affects search results corrected for

