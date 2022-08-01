Internship at the Center for Breakthrough Coronary Technology





An estimated 17.9 million lives are lost to heart attacks each year. This makes heart failure the number one cause of death worldwide. The main cause of heart attacks is unstable fatty deposits called plaque in the walls of arteries. Current procedures can detect the presence and extent of plaque, but cannot determine whether plaque is stable or unstable.

Swinburne PhD intern Toon Goris is working with breakthrough medical device startup Nirtek to change that. Nirtek is developing a device that can feed coronary arteries to detect which plaques are unstable using near-infrared light.

Connecting industry and research

Nirtek’s R&D Program Manager, Carla Zampaglione, worked closely with Swinburne Ph.D. Supervisor, Professor Paul Stoddart, to fill the team’s gaps in Toons expertise.

Paul appreciated not only Toons’ capabilities, but also his unique skill set and alignment with our project needs, says Carla.

Toon jumped at the idea that he could develop his knowledge in an industry environment.

“The research Nirtek was doing was very close to my field and allowed me to directly translate my academic work,” he explains.

make a real contribution

With the support of the all-encompassing Nirtek team, Toon quickly found himself to be the “go-to guy” in his area.

In an industry setting, I know enough to help. I feel like I can really contribute,” he says.

Toon created a testbed consisting of a phantom tissue composite artificial gel that mimics human tissue for Nirtek to try out the device. This process was essential in advancing the design into its current prototype.

Working with Nirtek has implications. All I did was change the design right away, says Toon.

Thun helped Niltec bridge the gap between theoretical research and evaluation of real-world use cases for its diagnostic cardiac guidewire device to help prevent heart attacks, explains Carla .

Nirtek guidewire device concept uses near-infrared light in arteries to see if plaque is unstable

beyond science

By expanding his scientific knowledge and experience as well as working as part of a diverse team, Toon is able to confidently report, communicate research in an accessible manner, and be afraid to ask questions. I learned no.

Thun said the internship helped him not only with his academic knowledge, but also with his teamwork skills.

He taught me that it was okay to say, “I don’t know this, but I’ll find out by next week.”

Toon brings a great attitude and approach to learning to the Nirtek team, says Carla.

He has been associated with an equally bright, sincere and enthusiastic demeanor with experienced technical personnel, management and leadership teams.

work with impact

By the time Toons’ first four-month placement was complete, he had become an integral part of a close-knit Nirtek team. They extended his contract and he continues to work with Nirtek to realize the company’s vision of preventing heart attacks and saving lives.

This internship is hosted by the Swinburnes Medical Technology Victoria (MedTechVic) research hub as part of a larger partnership with Nirtek. This collaboration focuses on creating deep links between research and industry, putting Victoria at the forefront of medical technology development and manufacturing.

