Hyundai Motor Group Unveils HMG Smart City Vision at 2022 World City Summit





Reading time: 3 minutes Hyundai Motor Group presents a vision of a human-centric future city that coexists in harmony with nature and is well connected by mobility solutions. The Group is uniquely positioned to provide smart and sustainable mobility solutions and sustainable power sources to support the development of smart cities.

Hyundai Motor Group (The Group) today unveiled the HMG Smart City Master model at the 2022 World Cities Summit in Singapore.

This model represents the Group’s vision for smart cities and how it is empowered by sustainable and smart mobility solutions. This model serves as a guideline for developing smart mobility solutions that support smart cities around the world and energize urban communities.

During the development of the model, the group also confirmed the smart city philosophy of being human-centered, coexisting with nature and embracing the future.

Hyundai Motor Group President and Chief Innovation Officer Yongcho Qi participated in a panel discussion at the World City Summit to further elaborate on the group’s vision for smart cities.

The HMG Smart City Master Model is our vision for a human-centered city that revitalizes urban communities. The smart city of the future aims to coexist with nature while mankind incorporates technology. He said our air and ground mobility solutions redefine city boundaries, connect people in meaningful ways, and revitalize cities. We will continue to work with governments around the world to realize the vision of smart cities, while rapidly evolving the capabilities of future mobility solutions.

Inspired by honeycomb patterns, the HMG Smart City concept is a hexagonal city with a human-centered surface layer and a function-centered underground layer. On the surface, the building surrounds nature in the form of parks and forests located in the heart of the city, effectively minimizing the total area developed by mankind.

The building is divided into three sections by population density: high, medium and low. Density decreases closer to city center parks and forests, giving people an unobstructed view of nature from anywhere in the city. Buildings are placed within these sections according to their purpose. For example, city landmarks are placed in high density areas and security infrastructure is placed in medium density areas so that any section is easily accessible.

Cities are connected through underground road infrastructure. All goods and services will be transported underground via autonomous mobility to automated logistics hubs in each region where final deliveries will be made by autonomous robots.

Citizens move between cities by advanced air mobility (AAM). AAM vehicles take off and land from a series of Hub 2.0 towers. The Hub 2.0 Tower combines residential and office areas with his AAM Port at the top of the building.

The HMG Smart City concept also envisages a sustainable green city where large natural areas are preserved. The city center has recreational forests, parks and reservoirs to supply water to the city. To ensure carbon neutrality, the city’s main power source is hydrogen, distributed via smart grid pipelines to power the buildings via hydrogen fuel cell generators.

At CES 2020, Hyundai Motor Group unveiled its vision of the city of the future and support for smart mobility solutions. Since then, the group has rapidly developed smart mobility solutions.

The group has introduced groundbreaking EVs such as the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia’s EV6, and has announced plans to produce privately owned vehicles (PBVs) and robo-taxis in the future. The Groups’ self-driving technology joint venture, Motional, is currently developing a robo-taxis that is expected to be commercialized in 2023. Groups AAM subsidiary Supernal recently unveiled a cabin concept for an eVTOL vehicle currently in development with a target commercialization date of 2028.

The group also works closely with governments around the world to make cities smarter. The group signed his MOU with Singapore’s government agency, JTC, on a transport modeling project aimed at increasing logistics efficiency using autonomous driving, EVs, AI and big data.

