Google Pixel Fold may have been leaked by Google’s own app





The product, which could be called the Google Pixel Fold, or eventually the Pixel Notepad, has been promised for a long time. Originally scheduled for the end of 2021, it wasn’t mentioned at Google’s last event, even when the name of his Pixel tablet for next year was confirmed. Does that mean it’s further away, or worse, it’ll never see the light of day?

A clue from the latest Google Camera app suggests otherwise. As 9to5Google (opens in new tab) revealed in one of the site’s regular app teardowns, version 8.6 includes references to a new mode codenamed “Jupiter”. Jupiter’s icon is very obvious:

(Image credit: Google Camera / 9to5Google)

It looks like an unfolded tablet-style foldable (like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3), with an arrow pointing from the outside to the inside.

9to5Google says the Jupiter’s purpose is unconfirmed, but it appears to have something to do with its unique folding camera layout with two pairs of front-facing cameras thanks to having two different screens. When opened, one of the selfie cameras merges with the rear camera. It’s simply a way of choosing which lens to use, allowing you to take better selfies with a higher spec camera.

Alternatively, you can combine all three sources to create something like a reaction video.

What’s interesting is that Google is actively working on this. So the Pixel Fold could be a 2022 product, even if it was clearly missing from the last event. This is what his analyst Ross Young had predicted in February as recently as Display, but that was three months before his Fold no-show at Google I/O.

As for other recent Google foldable phone rumors, potential camera hardware for the Google Pixel Fold has been leaked. The leak mentions a high-resolution 50MP main camera and two 12MP sensors (possibly for the front) and an 8MP sensor.

What’s certain is that Google hasn’t finished releasing hardware in 2022. When the Google Pixel 6a was announced, the search giant said the Pixel 7 and Google Pixel Watch would arrive this fall. Usually he takes place in October. Will the Pixel Fold be an Apple-style “he’s just one problem”?

