10 Greek Deep Tech Startups to Watch, According to Investors





According to Alex Patelis, chief economic adviser to the Greek prime minister, Greece’s startup scene is actually just getting started, missing out on the all-encompassing tech boom that other countries have seen in the last two decades.

However, 2021 will be a record year for the country, with investment in startups approaching $500 million, more than double the 2020 total, and earlier this year the country won its first unicorn on Viva Wallet. did.

In 2014, our technology was valued at approximately $340 million. Now he’s worth $8.5 billion, according to Marco Veremis, a partner at his VC in Athens, Big Pi Ventures.

And as Sifted continues to dispel the myth that Southern Europe is a sleepy continental backwater when it comes to cutting-edge innovation, it’s now spotlighting some of Greece’s most promising young deep tech startups. I was guessing

Core, one of the country’s most well-funded deep tech startups using machine learning algorithms to improve factory and warehouse operations, has shown that fields such as artificial intelligence can create big players. rice field.

But which of Greece’s next-generation deep tech startups are worth watching? We asked three of the country’s top investors to send us their recommendations. He had only one rule. He could only choose one company to invest in.

Here are the Greek deep tech startups you need to know about Metavallon VC partner Myrto Papathanou.

Metavallon VC was founded in Athens in 2018 and invests in pre-seed and seed stages. The company’s portfolio includes transportation logistics startup Trucksters, prototype testing tool Useberry, and drug testing company Purposeful.

marine traffic

MarineTraffic builds much-needed analytics products using a wide variety of datasets from the shipping industry. We have succeeded in converting wireless signals from ships into commercial products.

We have grown organically and are now scaling up with a team of 180 people. We attract top talent, foster an excellent corporate culture, and have a large and diverse customer base from all over the world.

iCOMAT

iCOMAT has developed a fiber steering process technology to provide a lightweight, strong and cost effective composite product like fiberglass. They are used in the automotive and aerospace industries and enable manufacturers to ensure a higher performing end product. The company is already in the early stages of its production cycle with Tier 1 manufacturers and is rapidly expanding its team, customer base and technology offerings.

deep med

DeepMed is a relatively new company that uses AI to improve the accuracy and speed of the diagnostic process to provide personalized care solutions for patients. We are developing an AI decision support tool to assist histopathologists and working with the UK’s National Health Service. “What I find interesting is that the team is also experimenting with synthetic data to train the model, which overcomes both field bias and lack of data,” he said. says.

Think (portfolio company)

The company uses AI to read brainwaves and convert them into digital commands, seamlessly merging mind and machine. Cogitat powers virtual reality where users navigate and interact using only their thoughts. Applications include rehabilitation and games. The company has attracted top Greek engineers in the field of artificial intelligence/machine learning, both in Thessaloniki and London. We work closely with Imperial College and are also supported by the Creator Fund.

Stergios Anastasiadis and Dimitrios Maroulis, partners Genesis Ventures

Launched in Corinthia in 2021, Genesis is one of the newest Greek VC firms. Invest in early-stage startups based in Greece or led by Greek founders. Portfolio companies include facial recognition startup Zenus, mental health wearables startup Feel Therapeutics, and mobile advertising campaign software Lerna AI.

gain

Augmenta provides agricultural companies with innovative solutions to reduce production costs and increase yields. Augmentas’ precision agriculture solution involves the use of cameras and an AI-based hardware platform. The goal of sustainable agriculture, which meets society’s food needs without compromising the needs of future generations, is something Genesys takes very seriously.

Diane Health

Dyania uses natural language processing to program and train algorithms to extract clinical value from unstructured patient data. This will bring new treatments and outcomes to patients in a field where more than 80% of healthcare data is unstructured. Dyania has built disease-specific algorithms, and each tool is trained to extract a specific type of clinical information from a doctor’s notes on a patient’s medical history.

intelligence

Intelligencia uses predictive analytics to estimate the probability of clinical trial success and optimize design before the trial begins. We partner with incumbent pharmaceutical companies to provide software to minimize the risk of failure in drug development and clinical trials. In 2021, he raised $12 million in a Series A round.

Panos Papadopoulos, Partner Marathon Venture Capital

Athens-based Marathon has been in operation since 2017 and invests in seed-stage software companies. Its portfolio includes AI-powered sales software Connectly, data analytics tool Avrio, and customer blockchain platform norbloc.

Tile database

A revolutionary data storage engine dedicated to storing and blazingly fast retrieval of scientific data such as genomics and spatial data.

PNO

A breath analysis device that helps track important biomarkers in a very fast and inexpensive way.

signal ocean

A platform that aims to be the Bloomberg of maritime data. It uses advanced natural language processing, satellite imagery and other data generated by vessels to enable shipping lines, traders and forwarders to work together.

Increase (portfolio companies)

This startup uses machine vision and robotics to automate agricultural processes such as fertilization. This allows farmers to not only save inputs, but also increase yields.

Tim Smith is a correspondent for Sifteds Iberia. He tweets from @timmpsmith.

