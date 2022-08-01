TikTok is a search engine for Gen Z





Zach Carter, a 24-year-old brand strategist from Los Angeles, curates searches for the social platforms he uses. “For fashion, food, and culture, he goes to TikTok because users of the app know his base provides that content, while on Twitter he searches for news. ” Carter is not alone. Young people are increasingly using social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram to search for things to do and places to try, and Google Search and Google Maps.

According to TechCrunch, Google’s Prabhakar Raghavan, Senior Vice President of Google Search, said: Access Google Maps and Search. Visit TikTok or Instagram. He refers to a survey of US users aged 18 to his 24.

As one of that age group, the stats don’t surprise me. I know what to look for where, but Google search isn’t always my best friend when searching for something very specific. But I was curious about how other people in her Google age group searched, so he talked to 30 of his peers about their online search habits.

A UK study found that TikTok is the fastest growing news source among young adults aged 16-24. While this is clearly a warning due to the rampant misinformation on the platform, TikTok is not only used as a news source.

Amanda Cash, a 22-year-old law student, searches TikTok for recipe ideas and travel recommendations. Meanwhile, her 24-year-old Teresa from Southern California looks for how-to videos that are “shorter and to the point” than those typically found on YouTube.

It turns out that you use TikTok just like you use Pinterest. In February of this year, TikTok launched a new feature called Collections. This is basically a copy of Pinterest’s signature feature. Collections allow TikTok users to organize their favorite videos into folders. Instagram he implemented a similar feature in 2019. The Collections feature allows users to save recommendations and organize them into useful categories, allowing users to quickly and easily return to their ideas and recommendations.

TikTokkers' Pinterest-like collections feature allows users to organize their favorite videos.

“I search for ‘Paris savings tricks’ or ‘Lisbon restaurants’ and save what looks good to me in a small folder for later reference. I also have a small recipe folder. [I am a] I’m a big fan of the folder feature,” explains Cash.

People aren’t just looking for suggestions on TikTok. We also rely on individual algorithms to provide region-specific recommendations. When you find something you want to try, you can save it in a folder and come back to your favorites when you need inspiration for where to go or what to cook.

When talking to my colleagues, almost every conversation comes up with three things about why people use social media. It’s recipes, restaurant and travel recommendations.

People are fed up with Google’s recipe algorithm prioritizing obscure search engine-optimized blogs. There’s a running joke on the internet that you have to read a blogger’s entire life story to read a recipe, but this actually discourages the young people I talk to from searching for recipes on Google. increase. TikTok needs immediate user attention, so the platform’s recipe videos are on point, focusing on the food rather than the creator.

Emily Mariko, one of TikTok’s most popular food creators, doesn’t speak to her 11.5 million followers in her videos, she lets the food speak for itself. She draws viewers in with her easy-to-understand visuals and neat presentation of her recipes, showing how her recipes can be appealing in videos without someone explaining all the steps. This is a big draw for 23-year-old Kira and her Papazian. “I mostly use TikTok and Instagram to find recipes instead of searching on Google,” she told Mashable. [a] General searches such as “dinner ideas”. Much easier than searching Google for recipes and scrolling through long articles. ”

Emily Mariko's Tide Plate speaks for itself.

Credit: TikTok / emilymariko

Natalie Gomas, a 23-year-old student in Boston, uses TikTok to find recipes and workout ideas. “The way the recipes are done on the webpage really annoys me. You have to scroll through so many things to get to the actual recipe,” she told Mashable. The workouts she found on the app were “not too complicated” to try at home.

On TikTok, you can instantly see what a restaurant looks like and see who recommends it. This allows for maximum vibe reconnaissance. Additionally, if someone created his TikTok on it and it shows up in your FYP on him, chances are it’s something you actually enjoy and the information is up to date. Since the pandemic began, it’s been difficult to know which information on Google Search is up to date. A couple of times I found that the restaurant I found on Google was out of business.

Ella Boyce, 23, who spent the past year traveling South America and Europe, uses TikTok and Instagram for travel recommendations. “A lot of blogs aren’t designed for mobile phones, so they’re hard to read, and there’s no centralized source to gather source information. It’s all random distributed blogs from Google,” Boyce said in her explained to Mashable. Articles are better than videos because you can see the person.”

Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next trip or where to eat pizza, you might find what you’re looking for on TikTok.

