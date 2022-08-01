Solcon and IGEL GROUP merge and launch new website





Solcon Industries and IGEL Electric now operate under the Solcon-IGEL GROUP banner. The two companies, now co-branded, have launched new websites to give customers access to their respective strengths. Solcon-IGEL is a world leader in innovative power electronics solutions.

DORTMUND, Germany, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Solcon-IGEL, the newly merged group of solid-state motor specialist Solcon Industries and leading drive technology company IGEL Electric GmbH, has officially launched its new website. (www.solconigel.com). /).

The newly launched Solcon-IGEL website will allow customers worldwide to access this collective power through comprehensive solutions to all motor starting challenges. The new brand will be positioned as a global technology platform that includes the combined company’s legacy of innovation in product design and manufacturing processes.

Solcon-IGEL GROUP leverages its combined capabilities, scale and geographic presence to enable customers to solve ongoing and emerging challenges through advanced technical solutions, world-class customer support and enhanced logistics I will support you.

“Our collective strength as Solcon-IGEL allows us to see the world through a stronger lens and see more possibilities and opportunities,” said Itai Zifroni, CEO of Solcon Industries. said to

“We want to help the power electronics and drive technology industry solve the challenges they face today and enable a better tomorrow. By leveraging the expertise of both Solcon and IGEL, , we have been able to create a global technology platform that does just that,” said Michael Kleibhmer, CEO of IGEL Electric.

About Solcon Industry

Solcon Industries Ltd (www.solconigel.com) is a power electronics company that has designed, developed and manufactured industrial electronic systems for over 40 years. Solcon is a global industry leader in soft starter technology and motor control, providing solutions for the most demanding applications in all major industries.

Solcon’s field-developed design standards ensure long-term product reliability and deliver innovative, future-proof solutions. This approach has enabled the company to serve more than 76 countries worldwide.

About IGEL Electric

IGEL Electric GmbH (www.solconigel.com) was founded in 2001 as a division of the “FANAL” Group Wuppertal and has over 100 years of experience in drive technology. As a specialist in drive technology, IGEL not only offers tailored solutions based on advanced design, but also integrates stand-alone motors and systems.

