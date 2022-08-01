InnoScot and Heriot-Watt University Partnership to Accelerate Medical Technology





Heriot-Watt University and InnoScot Health have announced a partnership aimed at accelerating innovation in medical and healthcare technology and better understanding the clinical and nursing needs of Scotland.

Under a five-year agreement, Heriot-Watt Universities Medical Device Manufacturing Center (MDMC) will work with InnoScot Health to help bring new ideas and innovations from medical professionals to life.

This strategic relationship will initially focus on identifying new healthcare technologies and developing prototype medical devices by collaborating with clinicians, physicians, nurses, and engineering students.

Based at Heriot-Watt University Edinburgh Campus, MDMC is a consortium that includes the Universities of Edinburgh, Glasgow and Robert Gordon, helping Scottish SMEs commercialize medical device concepts. Offering free expert advice and access to manufacturing engineering, regulatory matters and financing, the company’s staff provides technical support access to two million specialized manufacturing facilities.

InnoScot Health (previously known as Scottish Health Innovations) partners with NHS Scotland to provide intellectual property advice, regulatory expertise and project management services to support clinical product development and commercialization doing.

The organizations will also work to develop a joint continuing professional development (CPD) and training program to further develop both organizations’ staff on regulatory issues related to medical devices.

Graham Watson, Executive Chair of InnoScot Health, said: This is a breakthrough moment that will first accelerate medical and healthcare opportunities and then bring great potential.

There is no doubt that Heriot-Watts’ strong corporate credentials and status as a leading innovation and research institute will enable us to match our own ambitions while supporting our own development goals in this field. .

From co-creating new medical devices with clinicians, physicians, nurses, and engineering students, to working with Heriot-Watt University to develop joint ongoing professional development and training programs. We believe it will be a very successful working agreement for both parties. Further develop the staff of both organizations.

Professor Mark Desmariez, MDMC Manager at Heriot-Watt University added:

In just two years, MDMC has created a unique business collaboration model, working with over 60 companies to accelerate the time to market of ideas and adoption of medical devices into clinical practice. Professional training is a cornerstone of our continued success and we believe this new strategic partnership will further accelerate Scotland’s innovative medical technology SMEs, ultimately benefiting and improving patient care. doing. We look forward to realizing this partnership.

Dr. Gillian Murray, Vice Chancellor of Business and Entrepreneurship at Heriot-Watt University, commented: This partnership has great potential to have a positive impact on the Scottish medical device sector by working closely with clinical personnel and teams who have a first-hand understanding of medical technology needs and the solutions required to meet them. is hidden.

InnoScot Healths’ extensive background in commercialization and regulation, combined with MDMC’s expert manufacturing engineering guidance, will accelerate medical device innovation in Scotland and beyond.

