Google Pixel 6a fingerprint sensor problem persists after boot





Other security issues with the Pixel 6a’s fingerprint sensor surfaced after its market release, with some users reporting that the phone could recognize fingerprints that hadn’t been scanned before. However, the number of reported cases is so small that the problem may be isolated.

Like the flagship Google Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 6a seems to have its own problems just days after its market release.

The Google Pixel 6a hit stores last week with an under-display fingerprint sensor that’s slightly improved over its more expensive sibling, but a potential security flaw seems to be plaguing the device. A Reddit user (opens in new tab) reported that his device recognized an unenrolled fingerprint (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)).

The problem started even before Google released the phone to the public, with some reviewers observing successful attempts to unlock the device using an unenrolled fingerprint. The same security issue seems to raise the ugly head of consumers who have already received the unit.

On Reddit, one user claimed that swiping his index finger over the scanner unlocked his Pixel 6a, even though only both thumbs were registered. This issue also happened to a few more users who shared their stories in the comments section.

Android Central has reached out to Google for comment, but has yet to hear back.

Nevertheless, the problem seems to be an isolated case. As 9to5Google pointed out, this issue did not affect any of his four Pixel 6a units that he checked. It’s unclear how prevalent this problem is. You can delete all fingerprints stored on the phone and enroll your finger again to fix the problem.

Google may be able to fix the issue with the first update that includes the June security patch. The update is rolling out now and should be available on a wide range of Pixel 6a devices over the next week, depending on region and carrier.

Let’s hope this device doesn’t have the long list of bugs that Google’s best Android phones have.

