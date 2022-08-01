Slow Uber needs to do better in grocery delivery — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Oskar Hjertonsson, global head of Uber’s grocery and retail division and former CEO and co-founder of Cornershop, said at a press conference that Uber will be launching new features and that these will be great opportunities for the corporate grocery industry. We said it was the most comprehensive update ever.

Hjertonsson said the change is due to Uber’s heavy investment in groceries.

Meanwhile, Therese Lim, Ubers’ new senior director of verticals and grocery, outlined changes coming to the Eats app that will bring grocery e-commerce on par with shopping in-store and equating restaurant ordering with Eats. I pointed out that it aims to be just as easy.

A new order scheduling feature allows customers to order during the next available delivery window or another open time slot, regardless of whether the store is open.

Lim said the feature was born out of customer feedback and aims to solve constraints on store hours and when couriers can shop.

Another new feature is live order tracking. This allows customers to track and interact with the person buying the order.

Ladd says: Uber has been slow to launch its grocery delivery service since July 2020, when he launched U.S. grocery delivery with Eats.

But according to a Grocery Dive article, the latest updates show that Instacart and DoorDash aren’t going to sit idly by as they dominate third-party services.

He added: Bad news for Dara Khosrowshahi. The new features announced by Uber Eats will not materially affect sales on Instacart or DoorDash.

In fact, let me be clear – if this is the best Uber can do when it comes to grocery delivery, I would strongly advise Khosrowshahi to terminate the program and sell the business.

Ladd says: My experience working as a consultant for some of the world’s leading companies in this industry over the past few years brings a unique perspective to this topic.

I know data related to technology, operations, pricing models, sales, and customer behavior from industry leaders. Uber’s strategy isn’t good enough. far cry.

Ladd believes the only way Uber can become a major player in the third-party grocery delivery business is by doing one or more of the following:

1. Get Instacart. Recent events in the economy have given Uber a gift. Instacart’s valuation has fallen from $39 billion in 2021 to $14.7 billion today. Uber has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion. Uber could buy Instacart.

2. Partner with TikTok to reinvent the model for online grocery ordering and delivery.

Ladd concluded: Essentially creating a user experience that allows customers to bypass her Instacart and DoorDash. This in many ways makes him an incredible potential for Uber. Uber should do better. End of story.

