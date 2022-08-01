Researchers Partner with NIH and Google to Develop AI Learning Module





Photo credit: University Relations

Data science researchers build cloud-based learning modules for biomedical research.

FAYETVILLE, Arkansas – With a grant from the National Institutes of Health, a team of researchers led by Justin Zhan, a professor of data science at the University of Arkansas, is working with NIH and Google software engineers to develop biomedical research.

These modules will help educate biomedical researchers on how both artificial intelligence and machine learning are rapidly becoming important tools in biomedical research, and data analysis of various types of medical and scientific images. can be enhanced and streamlined.

New funding of $140,135 was awarded through the National Institute of General Medical Sciences facility development award program. Zhang partnered with Kyle Quinn, associate professor of biomedical engineering, and Larry Cornett, director of the Arkansas IDeA Biomedical Research Excellence Network at the Arkansas College of Medicine, who manages the grant.

In addition to supporting the Arkansas IDeA Network, learning module case studies are developed with support from the Data Science and Imaging and Spectroscopy Core of the Arkansas Integrated Metabolic Research Center.

Justin Zhang and Kyle Quinn.

“Big data is transforming health and biomedicine,” said Zhan. “New technologies, for example, are rapidly expanding the amount and variety of imaging modalities that allow doctors to learn more about their patients. In terms of management, it creates challenges, and while the big data revolution transforms biology and medicine into data-driven sciences, traditional education is slowly responding. It’s part of what we’re trying to do.”

Researchers will ensure the technical expertise and resources necessary to provide training to students and medical professionals on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning as applied to biomedical research.

Artificial intelligence is the ability of computer systems to perform tasks that previously required human intelligence. An example of artificial intelligence is machine learning, where algorithms and calculations predict outcomes more accurately than humans. This process requires an enormous amount of computing power, much more than a standard computer cluster can handle.

Arkansas researchers collaborate with software engineers at Google and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences to use cloud computing to address the computational requirements of artificial intelligence-driven research. Cloud computing provides access to computing services over the Internet, enabling faster and more flexible solutions in biomedical research.

A cloud computing module developed by Zhan’s team helps researchers understand how artificial intelligence can be used to analyze big data in biomedical sciences. A case study on unique feature identification and disease state prediction in large biomedical image sets will help scientists, researchers, and clinicians understand how to implement these powerful tools in their work. It is expected to help

About the Arkansas Center for Integrative Metabolic Research: Established in 2021 with a $10.8 million NIH grant, the Arkansas Center for Integrative Metabolic Research will improve the understanding of cells in disease, development, and repair through research that includes advanced imaging, bioenergetics, and data science. and the role of tissue metabolism. Quinn is the Director of the Center and Zhang directs his core of data science at the Center.

About the University of Arkansas: As Arkansas’ flagship institution, U of A offers an internationally competitive education with over 200 academic programs. Founded in 1871, the U of A contributes his $2.2 billion to the Arkansas economy through the teaching of new knowledge and skills, entrepreneurship and employment development, research and creative discovery, and provision of specialized training. contributed more than The Carnegie Foundation classifies U of A as one of the few US universities with the highest level of research activity. US News & World Report ranks U of A among the nation’s top public universities. See how the U of A is working to build a better world in Arkansas Research News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.uark.edu/articles/60519/researchers-partner-with-nih-and-google-to-develop-ai-learning-modules The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos