Well worth the money » EFTM





Prices for 55-inch TVs range from under $600 to over $3,000. So what can you expect when you buy a TV roughly in the middle of the price range? We’ve tested the TCL C835 series 55-inch TVs and have been on a spoiler alert. This is impressive.

TCL’s C835 series comes in 55, 65 and 75 inch sizes and features Google TV as the operating system and a MiniLED backlight system.

I think the combination of Mini LED and Google TV makes this a really compelling device.

Why Google TV is the TV operating system of choice

We apologize that all TV companies are trying to build their own operating system, but Google TV is the best. In some cases, it’s a good idea to add Chromecast with Google TV even to the latest smart TVs.

The simplicity of operation stands out.

Voice control to search for content and launch some apps (Netflix and YouTube did, but Stan couldn’t), plus cross-device Google account integration is an advantage .

The layout and design have been greatly improved, making the system much easier to use.

Of course, it’s powered by Google, so you can hear anything, like the Google speaker, including the weather on your screen.

Importantly, the TCL C835 not only runs Google TV, it runs fast. Cheaper TVs can lack the performance and power that make Android TVs and smarter and better Google TVs great experiences, but this C835 feels like it lacks nothing. Navigating the system is quick and Google’s voice response is fast. This is a Google TV exhibit that says something.

What is mini LED?

So alongside Google TV, MiniLED is the headline act here. MiniLED is the latest backlight in the TV world.

Simply put, all televisions have colored pixels that display images, but without light you can’t see them. For years there was a backlight that shone from behind the actual pixel LED panel to display the image.

Next came edge lighting, where light shines from the edges and illuminates the pixels, leading to what is known as full-array backlighting. This allowed the TV to illuminate a smaller area of ​​the TV. This means that if half the screen is black, those “arrays” of lights will not light up and the black areas of the screen will be true black.

Blooming is hard to capture on camera, but minimal at best.

However, these zones did shine in the black areas, creating a blooming effect around the colors.

Of course, the best way to avoid all that is an OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode), where each pixel can self-illuminate. You’ll definitely get the best photos with sharp edges in the brightest areas crashing into black.

However, OLED is expensive to manufacture and remains the most expensive form of TV backlight.

With the introduction of mini LEDs about 18 months ago, tens of thousands of LEDs arranged in hundreds of zones push light more directly into the pixels.

Let’s be clear, this isn’t OLED quality, but it’s better than most full array backlights.

Here we have some amazing blacks on the screen and the contrast is really good. Combine that with the solid brightness of the colors and you get a cracked picture.

There’s still some blooming around the white text on the black screen, but it’s not frustratingly extreme — not OLED-level.

Sitting in a dark room watching a movie, this is an impressive screen. Right out of the box I think it’s a good level of brightness, but if you have a bright room and do a little bit of daytime TV watching, you’ll want to select VIVID mode or customize the brightness with a touch. .

TCL C835 sound performance

I always recommend TV soundbars as they definitely offer better overall sound performance, but the TCL C835 is bloody good.

I had a strong sense of stereo sound – I wanted to say surround, but that’s not true, but it was more pronounced than many TVs in this price range, let alone the size.

The maximum volume isn’t crazy, but it’s more than enough for a small room with a 55-inch TV.

There are several woofers behind the TV that produce great bass, which are impressive to look at but would of course be hidden in a normal installation. It certainly provides a solid level of bass, but I don’t like too much bass on my TV, so adjust to your needs.

The bottom line here is that the sound performance I’ve experienced from the TCL C8350 is above average for its size and price.

Perhaps the best thing about the TCL C835 is that the stand is actually adjustable for sitting use rather than wall mounting. There are two pairs of holes for the stands. One below and one above, allowing the soundbar to sit in front of you if you choose either. It’s genius.

Build Quality – TCL C835 MiniLED TV

Needless to say, this could be a real standout. You can get the awesome new MiniLED technology, and even get enough power to turn on your Google TV.

But it loses all its shine when you wrap it in a cheap, shoddy packaging.

TCL doesn’t do that. Materials feel premium, the bezel design is as thin as I think I can manage, and the remote is an example of a very well put together piece of kit. Again, it doesn’t feel “cheap”.

It sounds simple, but you’re paying $1,000 more than a 55-inch TV. This is so.

For Australians?

All TVs have a Netflix button, but not all TVs have a stun. This remote is ready to start. It’s simple, but it shows that his TCL team here in Australia cares about their users and works with HQ to get a fully localized version of it.

i like that!

Must buy TCL C835 Mini LED

Let me put it this way. It’s hard to find a reason not to.

It’s reasonably priced, but not the cheapest, but I think it definitely offers additional performance, quality, design, and sound that you can’t get on cheaper models.

TCL is a great brand. We have history and trust here in the Australian market, no need to worry.

But in the end it’s a stunning 4K image with great sound and a great user interface.

Listed at $1,999 RRP, you’ll find it much cheaper than JB HiFi, Bing Lee, and other major retailers.

