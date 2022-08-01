Social contribution through Med Tech innovation and technology





We have always argued that more companies should work to have social impact. However, many fail to recognize the fact that social impact is not only perceived financially, but can also contribute to technology.

Many organizations have done so over the past few years, but we fail to recognize them. Philips is a highly technologically advanced medical device company that is constantly growing. In addition to providing direction, they have consistently provided support to various non-profit organizations.

It’s no exaggeration to say that this is a top priority for everyone at Philips. We have mobilized resources around the world to fulfill his three duties of care for Philips: to continue to meet the needs of our valued customers, to ensure the health and safety of our employees, and to ensure business continuity. Frans Van Houten, CEO of Philips

And let’s not forget Abbott, another giant in the field of research who has won many patents and has continued to make an impact on society. Their relentless drive to get better and serve their communities has made them some of the best names in the healthcare industry around the world.When baby food ran out, CEO Robert His Ford decided to help the community even more. I promised.

Some medical technologists are just start-ups, but they are on a path to change society forever. We always feel that startups exist only to make money, but we could be wrong. Rajat Khare, founder of Luxembourg-based Boundary Holding, has invested in Neomedical and Remidio. The focus of these organizations is to provide affordable health care services to all.

Neomedical has developed technology that enables low-cost spine surgery. The idea was to develop affordable AI and tools for surgeons that could reduce costs. A key issue is the availability and affordability of the technology for advanced surgery, and their AI can improve outcomes more quickly.

Another big challenge is in the eye health care industry. There are hundreds of thousands of patients who cannot even access basic facilities. Remidio has come up with a mobile eye test camera based on any smartphone. This will allow doctors around the world to use his iPhone for eye exams. This represents a breakthrough in the eye care industry as it allows more patients to receive the basic diagnostics needed for eye care. I can.

We need to understand that our support for society should not be measured solely by the amount of money we spend. It should also be based on intent. With these new medical technologists, you’ll find them actively participating in making the world a better place.

