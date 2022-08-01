Farmbot Startup LYRO Robotics Raises $1.5M in Pre-Series A to Solve Labor Shortage





Queensland startup LYRO Robotics has raised $1.5 million in pre-series A to help local farmers bring their produce to market.

The round was backed by several domestic and foreign investors, including Artesian/Boab AI and Japan’s Kanetsu Toyo, which was the first investor to join AgFunder.

LYRO built the world’s first autonomous robot. This robot can pick up delicate perishables from conveyor belts and pack them into boxes. The startup plans to fill orders for more than 20 robots from the capital injection.

Food waste costs agriculture up to $2 billion each year and 31% of produce is wasted before it leaves the farm.

Australian farmers, along with broader companies, are struggling to help workers pick and pack their produce, resulting in large amounts of food being wasted due to labor shortages. of the initial capital cost of conversion to automation.

LYRO robots can be quickly installed on existing packaging lines and farmers only pay for what the robot packs, with no upfront investment required, allowing farmers to easily integrate the robot into their existing operations and financial systems. I can.

The startup was founded by a team of world-leading experts in the fields of robotic vision, deep learning, and grasping. They previously worked at the Australian Center for Robotic Vision and as ‘Team ACRV’ won the 2017 Amazon Robotics Challenge to create a robot that can identify, pick up and stow warehouse goods.

According to co-founder Juxi Leitner, after two years of research and development, LYRO Robotics initially focused on the needs of agriculture, but the technology has been applied to a wide range of challenges, from manufacturing and warehousing to recycling. I can do it.

“We created a complete tech stack: brain, eyes, hands,” he said.

“By combining computer vision with advanced grasp detection and advanced decision-making, robots can now do more than simply put things in boxes; We can tackle a variety of challenges that we couldn’t.”

Dr. Leitner says that unlike traditional automated systems, the solution is pre-installed, resulting in no upfront costs and extended downtime.

“We can have robots up and running in an hour and working alongside people on produce packing lines,” he said.

“We want to expand our operations to reach out to farmers across Australia and help them address the labor shortages that threaten to stop their precious crops from hitting supermarket shelves. increase.”

