US researchers develop stickers to sharpen organ images – OpenGov Asia





According to Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, the government has set a goal of facilitating the digitalization of 1,000 markets and 1 million small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country. The statement was made at the new market of Cikalenka, Bandung Regency, West Java, during the popularization of the implementation of digitization use in payment and retaliation systems.

The minister said that through digitization, there is a market in the people’s market, facilitating transactions between buyers and sellers and shortening the distribution chain. He added that Indonesia, with his over 64 million MSMEs, can accelerate the digital transformation of the commercial sector and actively contribute to the growth of the country’s digital economy.

He went on to say that the digitization of markets will not make traditional brick-and-mortar markets go away. This means that in addition to developing a physical ecosystem, we also need to form a digital ecosystem.

According to Minister Zulkifli, the government has worked with a number of stakeholders, including Bank Indonesia via the SIAP-QRIS payment system, as well as public and private institutions, to implement the programme.

In addition, the Ministry of Trade will encourage traders by establishing a System of Information on Trading Platforms (SISP) that will allow access to price information, record average daily turnover, and a monitoring system for staple markets (SP2KP). We support. The program could serve as a model for digitizing other people’s marketplaces and is expected to be implemented in other regions outside of Java Island.

Meanwhile, state-owned power company PT PLN (Persero) has established a Cyber ​​Incident Response Team/CSIRT in partnership with the National Cyber ​​and Crypto Agency (BSSN).

Its subsidiary, PT. Generation Java-Bali (PJB), PLN, is the first energy company in Indonesia to develop a cybersecurity-ready system through partnership. This synergy is expected to improve the security of the PLN-owned power generation company’s digital infrastructure.

Cooperation between PLN and BSSN has been implemented through several projects since 2019, before the recent MoU was signed in Jakarta. One of the actions taken in response to realizing understanding is the launch of the CSIRT, or Cyber ​​Security Incident Response Team at PJB.

Through this partnership, PJB has received an official Certificate of Registration (STR) from BSSN and access to information on cyberattack events and trends worldwide via IDSIRTII/CC (Indonesian Security Incident Response Team of Internet Infrastructure/Coordination Center). Priority access is granted.

Additionally, the National Security Operations Center (NSOC) pays special attention to PJBs because of the excessive traffic flowing through them.

In addition, Jasa Tirta II, a BUMN tasked with managing the public use of water and quality water resources, implemented smart water management by installing automatic water level recorders (AWLR) at 15 work area points. continue to strengthen

This AWLR tool is a telemetry device that automatically and constantly measures the water level and graphs the results (hydrograph).

The device monitors natural resources online in both quantity and quality and predicts flood occurrence, raw water sufficiency and water quality monitoring for FEWS, water security and food security.

FEWS is an online early warning system used in the upper, lower, eastern and western areas of operations of Jasa Tirta II. These integrated systems help Jasa Tirta II monitor natural resources, especially during floods, and create forecasting procedures that need to be implemented better and faster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://opengovasia.com/u-s-researchers-develop-stickers-for-clear-organ-images/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos