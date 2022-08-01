Alibaba shares escalate losses on US delisting fears





Alibaba shares are down about 70% since China began cracking down on the tech sector in late 2020.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba dropped its Hong Kong tech stocks on Monday after U.S. regulators put the company on a watchlist that could delist it in New York if it fails to comply with disclosure orders.

The market heavyweight fell more than 5% in early trading, pushing it to its lowest level since May and trailing the Hang Seng Tech Index.

The U.S. securities regulator on Friday added the Chinese company to a list of more than 250 other companies that could be kicked off Wall Street after going public in 2014 if stringent audit requirements are not met for the third year in a row.

The announcement comes at a time when tensions between Washington and Beijing are being brought down by a variety of issues including technology, human rights and Taiwan.

It also plans to relinquish control of Ant Group as part of a strategy by founder Jack Ma to appease Chinese regulators and revive an initial public offering in the digital payments sector. Following last week’s report,

For more than a year, the company has come under intense pressure from Chinese authorities’ crackdown on the tech sector, with its stock price plummeting nearly 70% from its all-time high in late 2020.

In April 2021, a record fine of $2.75 billion was imposed for anti-competitive practices.

Earlier this year, Alibaba fired all executives associated with Ant from the Alibaba Partnership, the group that can appoint a majority of Alibaba’s board of directors.

Reports of Ma’s decision swept Alibaba’s profits when it announced it would aim for a preliminary listing in Hong Kong to improve access to China’s vast investor pool.

Sales in New York fell more than 10%, exacerbated by concerns about Alibaba’s upcoming financial results.

