Volunteer platform Vee lays off 30% of employees





Israeli startup Vee, which develops a volunteer platform, will furlough 16 of its 50 employees, which make up about 30% of its workforce. Vee less than six months ago he raised $12 million in his seed round led by State of Mind Ventures. It was joined by prominent Israeli VCs Oryzn Capital, Vertex, Viola Ventures, and Papaya Global’s Eynat Guez, Amir Shevat and other prominent angel investors. Innovation Endeavors, Gil Hirsch of StreamElements, and Guy Shamir of Mivtach Shamir.

As some of you may know, the company has decided to lay off 30% of its workforce, CEO May Piamenta wrote in a LinkedIn post on Sunday. We make this decision with a very heavy heart, knowing that we are first and foremost committed to Vee, our investors, and all those around the world who receive support from our platform. did.

1 View gallery

Vee co-founders Avi Amor (from right), May Piamenta and Gil Amsalem.

(Photo: VEE)

Before blaming the market or anyone else, I want to take full responsibility for this incredibly unfair and painful moment for our team. Feel free to contact me directly if you are interested in hiring me. Piamenta concluded that everyone can greatly benefit from working with talented, mission-driven individuals.

Founded in 2020 by 23-year-old entrepreneurs May Piamenta (CEO), Gil Amsalem (CTO), and Avi Amor (COO), Vee has raised a total of $13.5 million to date. Its platform hosts a wide range of volunteering opportunities, including food aid, animal welfare, youth mentoring, and environmental initiatives, making it easy for HR teams to find, coordinate, and share charity events, virtually giving back to the company. I’m trying to build a community for doing.

I started my first business in eighth grade, buying and selling swimwear. Pimenta told Calcalist in February of this year that he would. At the end of my eighth grade, I sold my company and joined a robotics program. I found myself connecting with the entrepreneurial part of the group, which led me to raise funds for the program. I’ve come across many companies that don’t know how. Towards the end of the IDF service, I wanted to tackle this challenge with my next business, but didn’t have enough money to get started. Instead, I started a company that builds websites for individuals and businesses within 24 hours. Six months later, I was able to raise money for the new company, so I brought in my cousin’s girlfriend Gil Amsalem, her third partner, her Avi, and a team of volunteer development teams to join the project. We recruited.

Over 500 companies and organizations join Vee’s platform, including eBay, Booking.com, Salesforce, Columbia University, and more. The platform is active in his 10 countries, recording hundreds of new activities per week.

