Here’s what Google has to say about ‘shutting down’ game service Stadia





Google has denied reports it is shutting down gaming platform Stadia. In a reply to a tweet from Stadia’s official Twitter account, Google said: The tweet was tagged by Twitter user @BlueFireDemon44.

@BlueFireDemon44 Stadia is not shutting down. Rest assured that we are always working to bring more great games to https://t.co/OjGXFcRHvV.

— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) 1659096508000 In a recent tweet, the ‘Killed By Google’ website listing all of Google’s canceled products said the search giant plans to discontinue Stadia by the end of this summer. claimed to have The tweet claims to quote him as one of Google’s regional managers who allegedly started with Stadia. It also adds that Google has begun plans to shut down the platform. It further adds that Google may also follow his Google Music strategy for his Stadia and not transfer users’ data to competitors’ servers themselves. On another head, he claims that he will give all Stadia users about 30-60 days’ notice, that the last month of service will be refunded, and that usage will not be charged.

https://t.co/p0ONYBDXCI

— Killed by Google (@killedbygoogle) 1659017542000 What is Google Stadia? Launched in 2019, Stadia is Google’s subscription-based gaming platform that allows users to play video games on compatible screens . This is a paid service that allows members to stream games directly to compatible devices. Games are available on the Internet and users can play them without the need for installation, downloads, or updates. A gamer can also purchase the game individually in the Stadia store if he doesn’t have an active Stadia Pro subscription. Google Stadia ‘Trouble’ In March of this year, Google made the primary technology underlying his Stadia an enterprise his cloud product called Immersive Stream for Games. This is similar to Google’s cloud products in his portfolio. The announcement was made at the Games for Developers Summit. Several analysts have since called the announcement a shift in Google’s focus on his Stadia, arguing that it shows the platform is no longer a core part of Google’s gaming strategy. There have been reports in the past that Stadia missed growth milestones. Google also pulled the plug on his Stadia Games & Entertainment studio in less than two years before actually releasing the original game. One of Stadia’s biggest problems is also said to be the lack of compelling content. According to Extremetech’s report, “We rarely get AAA games, and the ones we do get are often delayed.”Services not available in India So far, Google has not launched his Stadia in India. Hmm. This is one of the main markets for some of the company’s products.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/this-is-what-google-has-to-say-on-shutting-down-its-gaming-service-stadia/articleshow/93263195.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos